Mustangs Blackfoot

The Wood River Mustangs 10U team were undefeated at the Battle of Blackfoot tournament July 6 — 8.

The three teams from the Wood River Baseball Association that competed in the Battle at Blackfoot tournament all came home with medals and smiles.

The tournament was held July 6–8 and featured teams from all around eastern and southern Idaho.

The Wood River 10U Mustangs brought home the championship in the top platinum bracket, as they were undefeated the entire tournament. The 12U Outlaws brought home the championship in the gold bracket, and the 12U Rough Riders brought home second place in the bronze bracket.

