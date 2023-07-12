The three teams from the Wood River Baseball Association that competed in the Battle at Blackfoot tournament all came home with medals and smiles.
The tournament was held July 6–8 and featured teams from all around eastern and southern Idaho.
The Wood River 10U Mustangs brought home the championship in the top platinum bracket, as they were undefeated the entire tournament. The 12U Outlaws brought home the championship in the gold bracket, and the 12U Rough Riders brought home second place in the bronze bracket.
“Our focus at practices continues to be on collecting outs and making the plays within our space. Outside that, we rely on our kids innate athleticism to cover ground and keep our defense active,” said Mustangs head coach Andrew Wrisley. “At Blackfoot, that’s exactly what we did. We took the outs and made the plays we needed to, and layered on some great plays all over the field.”
The Mustangs soundly beat Blackfoot’s Idaho Alpha 9U 37–0 in their first game on July 6. Then, Friday morning, they beat Idaho Alpha 10U 15–2. Reagan Giorgi hit his first ever inside-the-park home run. Friday afternoon, the Mustangs beat Idaho Prime 9U 12–0, with pitcher Hunter McCabe allowing two hits and no runs. McCabe helped his own cause, adding a home run in the fourth inning.
Saturday’s bracket games started against the Evanston Allstars 10U, with pitcher Ryder Buxton allowing only one run during his time on the mound. Gavin Rooney led with four of the 12 stolen bases of the game. The game was tied in the bottom of the third when Jackson Wrisley doubled on a 3–0 count, scoring a run. Porter Robinson then started a two-out rally, which scored seven runs in the fourth inning. Theo Kurtz, Clive Freytag and Wrisley all got multiple hits.
In the championship game, the Mustangs took the lead late to defeat Idaho Prime 10U 14–10. The Mustangs were down 5–10 in the top of the fifth when Reagan Giorgi made a key catch in center field, and Archie Dietz made a throw from his knees from shortstop to first for the third out. When Wrisley was up to bat at the bottom of the fourth, he tripled on a 2–0 count, scoring four runs. Kurtz, Vann Sheue, Buxton and Wrisley all got multiple hits that led to a nine-run comeback to take the lead.
With two outs and a runner on first, pitcher Freytag closed by throwing strike after strike. As the runner tried to steal second, catcher Wrisley made the throw to Dietz at shortstop who tagged the runner and ended the game.
“We were challenged by a very good Idaho Prime team and had to come back from a seven-run deficit. These boys could have easily hung their heads and let the game roll by, but they chose to compete the whole way through, again, with incredible support and coaching on the mental approach by Coach Brett Buxton. His positive outlook on each situation translates to confidence in our players,” Wrisley said.
Late in the game the Mustangs put pressure on Prime by taking advantage of throwing errors. The extra baserunners put the Mustangs in position for the big inning that gave them the lead.
“From there, our pitching and catching shut the door for our third championship in a row,” Wrisley said. “The Mustangs keep working hard, and this special group has a long runway as they grow.”
Outlaws overcome setback en route to title
The Wood River Outlaws started their tournament with an 8–2 win over the 208 Boise Scrappers 11U. Raleigh Johnson, Wes Ratliffe, Jackson Golub and Carter Kyle each drove in runs in the fifth inning. Pitcher Sam McKenna only surrendered two runs throughout the five innings, according to the GameChanger recap.
The Outlaws then lost 3–18 against the Idaho Cutthroats 12U and 1-13 against the Idaho Falls Hawks 11U on Friday. They couldn’t recover an early lead against the Hawks and made defensive errors that gave up 12 runs, according to the recap.
It was a new day for the Outlaws on Saturday against the Filer 11U Wildcats, with Ratliffe starting the lead as he got a single that lead to two runs. He then pitched and allowed only one run. Golub led with three hits in three at-bats.
“I’m proud of the way the team responded to a few setbacks in pool play,” said Outlaws head coach Dylan Freytag. “The pitching was solid, the defense turned multiple double plays, and the bats were hot. They’re combining ‘small ball’ tactics and hitting for power.”
The Outlaws then won their semifinal game 25–4 against Ammon All-Stars 12U. Ratliffe drove in seven runs of the game, with a sacrifice fly, a home run in the second inning and a grand slam in the fourth inning. The big bats of that inning were also singles by Johnson, Freytag, McKenna and Charlie Dietz.
In the championship game against Freedom Baseball 12U, pitcher Dexter Thompson held Freedom Baseball to no runs and no hits over four innings. The Outlaws had eight hits with Otis Freytag, Wes Anderson and Golub collecting multiple of those hits for a 6-0 win.
“I like the team’s mindset heading into our last tournament of the summer,” Freytag said.
Rough Riders notch first win
The Wood River Rough Riders 12U team not only had their first win of the season, but also placed second in their bracket for the tournament. They won against the Burley Green Sox 12U 17-0. They ended up losing the championship game against the Cache Valley Commanders 12U 2–12.
Wood River Baseball’s last tournament of the season is this weekend in Bear Lake, Idaho. To follow along, search their teams on GameChanger or their social media pages on Facebook and Instagram. ￼
