Three teams from Wood River Baseball and Softball Association’s 14U Desperados, 12U Outlaws and 10U Mustangs all had success on the fresh diamonds at the inaugural Ridge Rumble Tournament at the new Legion Fields complex in Filer from June 25-26.
Both the Outlaws and Mustangs were able to make impressive runs in the hot Southern Idaho summer sun to reach their championship games and bring home second place medals.
The Mustangs recovered from a loss to the eventual champion Twin Falls Pioneers in the first round by winning three straight elimination games. Two of those games included late-inning comebacks from the young and talented team. Jamie Nemmo, Otis Freytag and Sam McKenna starred on the mound and were also offensive catalysts along with Jackson Golub, Raleigh Johnson, Dexter Thompson and Wes Ratliffe.
The scrappy Outlaws squad had a similar run that included two epic games with the J-Town Bombers from Jerome. The Outlaws avenged an earlier one-run loss to the Bombers by beating them with a walk off steal of home plate in the semifinals. Patrick Hebert, Wattie Johnson and Wyatt Stone led the way for the pitchers. The Outlaws got strong offensive production from everyone on the team, especially Will Hausman, Rocket Lukkason, Raul Rojas and Isaac Sandoval.
The Desperados fared well in a tournament designed for players up to 16 years old. Coach Juan Martinez’s plucky bunch of 13-and 14-year-olds battled hard and made a solid run during Saturday’s bracket play. The pitching was led by Carter Thompson, Alex Golub and Jack McKenna. Adrian Aguayo, Stokely Gardner, Kaz Hogan and Easton Turck had big hits for the team.
All three teams are in the middle of their travel seasons. The 49th Annual Ray Nelson Tournament will host 20 Little League teams in Hailey on July 16-17.
