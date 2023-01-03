Wood River High’s all-time leading basketball scorer Johnny Radford of Hailey continues as the leading scorer for the 2022-23 College of Idaho men’s basketball team that was ranked No. 3 in NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) coaches’ poll.
Radford, the top Yotes scorer at 13.2 ppg and also top 3-point shooter with 35 in 13 games, scored 9 points as College of Idaho (12-1, 7-0 Cascade Conference) won 82-58 over Lewis-Clark State in Lewiston Dec. 31.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In