With the cobwebs gone, Sun Valley Suns settle for split with Bozeman Stingers

Fired up after a 20-month layoff and playing before 436 fans, the Sun Valley Suns Senior Elite men’s hockey team gunned up its offense and expected to come away with a win over longtime rival Bozeman (Mont.) Stingers in Friday’s season-opener at Campion Ice House in Hailey.
The Suns outshot the Stingers 63-33 overall and breezed to a 3-1 lead halfway through the Black Diamond Hockey league match-up. But they just couldn’t squeeze a puck past 29-year-old Bozeman goalie Matt Rowe, the 6-foot-6-inch backstop from the Midwest who finished with 60 saves.
Bozeman’s Ross Hanson quietly equalized 3-3 in the third period, and the visitors scored on a Luke Bing power-play goal in sudden-death overtime to snap a 12-game, four-year losing streak to the Suns by a 4-3 score.
Throughout, goalie Rowe out of Minnesota’s Bethel University was a tower of strength and the game’s star.
“It was a mental thing,” Suns wing Nick Curry said. “He got into our heads. We were trying too hard to score. Give all the credit to Bozeman though. Our effort was there. But we just got beat.”
Friday’s outcome left first-year Suns head coach Ryan Enrico with a challenge going into his first post-game locker room. Enrico faced a consensus question from the downcast Suns players of, “What just happened?” He summoned a quote out of the sports movie “Bull Durham.”
“Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, sometimes it rains,” Enrico said, alluding to what pitching phenom Nuke LaLoosh said to post-game interviewers during the baseball movie “Bull Durham” about a piece of advice he learned from his mentor Crash Davis.
The Suns relaxed and, on Saturday night, rained down goals against the Stingers, winning 10-2.
Reigning Suns scoring leader Curry, who scored four goals in the victory before 386 fans, said the Suns were down in the dumps a little on Friday night.
“We wanted to get Rico his first win as a coach,” Curry said. “So we came out with a chip on our shoulders and a little more focus.”
Max Tardy (2 goals, 5 assists weekend), Brendan McGovern, Doug King, Spencer Brendel, Chad O’Brien and Taylor Rothgeb added goals for the winners. Suns goalie Bobby Bowden made 33 saves. The Suns hiked their 10-season, 34-game winning edge over Bozeman to 29-5 (208-115 goals against).
Suns players and staff were certainly aware of the challenges posed by the Stingers.
“Bozeman is always a tough team to play against,” Suns general manager John Burke said. “They are physical, and yappy—a proud team. We know each other well, and they always give us good games.”
Curry echoed that sentiment as the Suns shook off some early-season nerves.
“It was good to shake off some of the cobwebs after not playing games for so long,” added Curry.
Fifteen different Suns players had a goal or an assist over the two games. For the weekend, the Suns out-shot the Stingers 123-68, out-pointed them 34-14 on the scoresheet, and outscored Bozeman 13-6.
Boston Moon coming for ‘Eclipse Bowl’
Suns forward Curry played college hockey in the Boston, Massachusetts, area. So, when the Park City hockey team recently withdrew from its scheduled Dec. 10-11 visit to Sun Valley for two games, Curry recruited a group of his former Boston-area men’s league teammates to visit.
“We put out some feelers and came up with a group of 14 or 15 guys, many with Division 1 college hockey background from schools like Sacred Heart and Boston University,” said Curry. “They agreed to come out here for a couple of games.”
The Boston team is called the Boston Moon, Curry said, and they will skate against Sun Valley in what has been named “The Eclipse Bowl.”
Opening faceoffs are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11. The weekend benefit is Sawtooth Pony Club. There will be a limit of 500 spectators admitted each night, with a mandatory mask mandate enforced, except when eating and drinking.
The Suns will also have presale tickets available for this weekend’s games at PK’s Ski and Sports in Ketchum during regular business hours (10 a.m.-3 p.m.) from Dec. 8-10.
