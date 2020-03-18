Among this week’s event cancelations in the wake of Sun Valley Resort’s on-mountain season closure is the 23rd annual Janss Pro-Am Classic fundraiser for the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation (SVSEF).
SVSEF Event Director Amanda Porino said Monday that the Janss 2020 originally scheduled for April 3-5 on Baldy and at Sun Valley Resort has been canceled and replaced by another fundraiser.
Porino said, “We are looking to redirect the Janss, parlaying it into a new event this summer. We have scheduled it for Aug. 21 as a Rock Lobster benefit dinner at Liz Brown’s house, with big band music and dancing.
“We are reaching out individually about the changes to all the teams that planned to participate in the Janss.”
Called by organizers the “greatest three-day party on snow,” the Janss Pro-Am Classic last year drew 24 teams and 144 spring skiers and partiers to Baldy. Costume theme was “The Foolish Games We Play.”
The Janss Pro-Am Classic is held in memory of Bill Janss, a member of the 1940 U.S. Olympic Alpine Team who purchased Sun Valley Resort in 1964 and owned it for 13 years. Janss died in 1996.
Check the SVSEF website at svsef.org/janss2020 for updates, or contact Porino at aporino@svsef.org for more details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In