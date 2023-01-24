Despite a strong comeback, the Sun Valley Suns 10-game hockey winning streak ended Friday night with a hard-fought 6-4 loss to the visiting East Coast Gutter Snipes at Hailey’s Campion Ice House.

But, the Suns bounced back Saturday with a commanding 6-2 victory for a split.

Six Suns scored goals Saturday, with Dylan Shamburger, Derek Grimes and Parker Weekes giving the Suns a 3-0 first-period lead. Three other forwards, Nick Curry, Max Tardy and D.J. Robinson added third-period goals as the Suns (11-1) kept the pressure on.

Tags

Load comments