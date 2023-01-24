Despite a strong comeback, the Sun Valley Suns 10-game hockey winning streak ended Friday night with a hard-fought 6-4 loss to the visiting East Coast Gutter Snipes at Hailey’s Campion Ice House.
But, the Suns bounced back Saturday with a commanding 6-2 victory for a split.
Six Suns scored goals Saturday, with Dylan Shamburger, Derek Grimes and Parker Weekes giving the Suns a 3-0 first-period lead. Three other forwards, Nick Curry, Max Tardy and D.J. Robinson added third-period goals as the Suns (11-1) kept the pressure on.
“We had a rough second period on Friday,” head coach Ryan Enrico said. “But we put it behind us and hit the reboot and started all over with the same game plan Saturday.
“Our game plan was to make the Snipes play 200 feet, limit our mistakes and capitalize on theirs. We know we can hang out with anyone every night we play. So, we played 60 minutes Saturday with total team defense. It’s always nice to hold these guys (the Snipes) to just two goals.”
A talented and dangerous bunch when they’re behind, coach Bobby Farrelly’s Gutter Snipes snuck home a goal just after their power play expired early in the second period cutting their deficit to 3-1. But the Suns kept the Snipes off the scoreboard for the next 36 minutes to stay ahead.
Top scorer Nick Curry made no mistake with a top-shelf goal on a perfect two-on-one pass from linemate Tardy making the score 4-1 early in third period. Two minutes later, blueliner Mike Curry stole the puck near the Snipes offensive zone and fed Tardy for a breakaway goal and a 5-1 lead. And Robinson scooped home the final Suns goal.
On Friday, Enrico said the Suns eased up during a 10-minute stretch of the second period. The Snipes capitalized with three goals capped by a power-play tally for a 4-1 lead. Down four, the Suns rallied for a 5-4 deficit on a Nick Curry backhand, a Justin Taylor slapshot and another Tardy breakaway, from Mike Curry.
Harvard’s Colton Kerfoot scored twice for the Snipes Friday. But the Suns rebooted and captured their first win over Farrelly’s squad since 2020, when Sun Valley also started 11-1 on their way to a 20-2 season. Last year, the Suns (13-7) were 6-6 at the same point in January after a Snipes sweep.
George Jacket recipient for the series was Derek Grimes, the 10th-year alternate captain who scored in each game. Enrico said about Grimes, “Whatever you ask him to do, he does it, with no complaints.”
Some 1,311 spectators over two nights enjoyed the final Suns home games until Feb. 10-11. The Suns visit Bozeman, Mt. for a two-game series with the Stingers Jan. 27-28, then take the Feb. 3-4 weekend off to man their aid station at the 50th annual Boulder Mountain Ski Tour.
Check today’s Express web site for Suns-Snipes game summaries.
