Sun Valley Suns head coach Ryan Enrico plainly said throughout last weekend, “You win some and you lose some.”
Unfortunately for Sun Valley’s Elite A men’s hockey team, the Suns lost twice in a row for the first time this season, as Sun Valley had a hard time against the Wilmington Wheels out of Delaware, coming out on the wrong side of both Friday and Saturday nights, 4-3 and 5-3.
Despite being swept on their home ice at Campion Ice House in Hailey, Enrico believed his team had nothing to be ashamed of; they played well against a sneaky talented Wheels team in front of only 279 fans on Friday and 242 on Saturday.
“That was excellent hockey,” Enrico said after Friday night’s loss. “We played well, there was nothing to hang our heads about. We could’ve been a little more physical, but Wilmington is a good hockey team. We’re a good hockey team as well. You win some and lose some.”
Wilmington—full of NCAA Division I and III talent—traveled light in its first trip to Idaho, but that didn’t matter; the Wheels’ talent was on full display with very little checking involved. The different style of play gave the fans a cleaner game than usual and gave Enrico something to think about when trying to find the right line.
“We mixed and matched, and we were trying to find the right combination,” he said.
Enrico added he had all four of his lines playing well against a well-polished Wilmington team. The challenges came in the form of players who played for big-time colleges and spent several years traveling through the ranks of minor league hockey.
Wheels goalie Matt Tendler, 34, stopped 42-of-45 Suns shots. The 5-9, 165-pound netminder from Warminster, Pennsylvania, played four seasons at Neumann University outside of Philadelphia and was head hockey coach at Neumann from 2015-17.
Jeff Corey, 39, from Boothwyn, Pennsylvania, captained Wilmington. He played four years and 135 games with 48 goals at the University of Vermont, then went off to skate in Germany and Denmark before returning to play ECHL minor league hockey.
On Friday, the Wheels had goals from Chase Watson, Garrett Gallagher and Zac Lazzaro (2). Lazzaro, 29, from Aston, Pennsylvania, played three seasons and 80 games for Neumann from 2014-17.
Against that talent, the Suns (6-4) didn’t back down. Sun Valley adjusted accordingly and put the Wheels to work.
Friday night Suns’ goals came from Mike Curry, Kyle Mitsunaga and Derek Grimes with assists from Sean O’Grady, Max Tardy, Taylor Rothgeb and Brenden McGovern. Sun Valley goalie Bobby Bowden (3-3) got a workout but held his own with 29 saves.
“Bobby played his butt off,” Enrico said.
On Saturday, Enrico made a few small adjustments to his line. Enrico’s starting line featured Justin Taylor, Brian Dunford, Ben Barton, DJ Robinson and McGovern. Tardy came in on the third line, which was a switch up from usual.
“We were trying to find some combinations, it was a merry-go-round tonight,” Enrico said Saturday. “We tried to be a little more physical to wear them out and we did a good job.”
It was the first time the Suns measured up to a team like the Wheels, and it was also the first time all year the Suns failed to take the lead in either game. In Friday’s game, the Suns managed to tie the game 2-2 in the first period, and on Saturday’s game, the Suns managed to tie 3-3, also in the first period.
With the Wheels fronting a short bench, the Wheels borrowed defenseman Trevor Thomas on Friday night. On Saturday, the Wheels also borrowed Bryan O’Connell. O’Connell played forward for the Suns between 2013-2016 and then another stint for the 2018-19 season. Between those years, O’Connell put up 33 goals in 51 games and added one more to his career total when he scored for the Wheels in the second period to break the 3-3 tie.
Sun Valley’s three goals came from Robinson (power play), Mitsunaga and Spencer Brendel, with assists from Dunford, McGovern and Dylan Shamburger.
Enrico added that he was impressed with newcomer Mitsunaga along with veterans Brendel and Rothgeb. Rothgeb’s physicality was also notable, never backing down from a challenge.
“We played well on both nights,” Enrico said. “We’ll keep building on that and get ready for next weekend.”
Up next for the Suns is another home series against Bobby Farrelly’s East Coast Guttersnipes—also full of serious talent, but also full of fun. Tickets can be found for pre-sale at PK’s Ski and Sports in Ketchum. For those who buy early passes, come early because once fan capacity hits 500, doors will close regardless of pre-ticket sales. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In