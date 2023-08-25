The Valley Club staged its Women’s Member-Guest Invitational golf tournament Aug. 9-11 with the theme “Kentucky Derby.” A total 36 four-person teams competed over two days and 36 holes for the Wildflower titles.
Flighted by combined index, the tournament crowned its overall winners by virtue of the lowest net score from any flight.
The Wildflower champions were Teresa Brett, Christine Kraatz, Alison Shoemaker and Avery Shoemaker.
Low gross Wildflower champions were Linda Segre, JoJo Wallace, Britt Palmedo and Theresa Ward.
End-of-season women’s golf luncheon is Thursday, Aug. 31.
Here are Wildflower flight winners and top net scores in the three contested flights:
Kentucky Derby Flight—1st position net: Lynn Moore, Julie Wilson, Kristen O’Reilly and Annette Dresser ($100 per player). 2nd position net: Cheryl Hall, Jen Imbriani, Barbara Stuart and Jeanne Harrison ($75 each).
Preakness Stakes Flight—1st position net: Carol Gullstad, Maryellen Johnson, Julie Zanze and Bonnie Larson ($100 each). 2nd position net: Sherri Meeks, Susan Lindholm, Robin Robertson and Danelle Patterson ($75 each).
Belmont Stakes Flight—1st position net—Kris Miller, Wendy Speth, Sonya Wilander and Kristin Derrig ($100 each). 2nd position net: Liz Lockette, Helen Cardon, Fran Buckley and Angela Bergan ($75 each). ￼
