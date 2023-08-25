20-05-27 valley club hole@.jpg (copy) (copy)

A view of the Valley Club North Course’s No. 6, the nine’s top handicap hole.

 Courtesy photo

The Valley Club staged its Women’s Member-Guest Invitational golf tournament Aug. 9-11 with the theme “Kentucky Derby.” A total 36 four-person teams competed over two days and 36 holes for the Wildflower titles.

Flighted by combined index, the tournament crowned its overall winners by virtue of the lowest net score from any flight.

The Wildflower champions were Teresa Brett, Christine Kraatz, Alison Shoemaker and Avery Shoemaker.

