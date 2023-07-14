Adult skaters and parents of youth hockey players can improve their game with emphasis on skating and skills work during the Weekend Warriors program offered by OverSpeed Hockey. It is set for today, Friday through Sunday, July 16 at Campion Ice House in Hailey. Goalies are welcome. Friday has an evening session, while Saturday has morning and afternoon gatherings, and Sunday in the morning. Cost is $225.
