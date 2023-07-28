Forty-three FC

The Forty-Three FC team poses with players of SC Borgfeld, from Germany. The teams tied 1-1 in their opening game.

 Courtesy photo

The Forty-Three FC soccer club had a successful run last week in the 2023 Gothia Cup, the World Youth Cup held in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The Wood River Valley team went 5-4-2, playing 11 games in five days. The team was rostered in both the Boys U14 11 v. 11 division and the Boys U14 9 v. 9 division. In the 9 v. 9 division, the team advanced to the semifinals, where they lost 2-0 to the eventual winners, Fassbergs IF out of Sweden.

The leading goal scorers were Hayden Gvozdas with seven goals, Dominick Tristan with six goals and Alejandro Romero with three goals. Thirteen of the 21 players scored during the week, including goalie Elian Servin, who made a penalty kick in the penalty shootout that went to 10 shooters. Forty-Three FC won that shootout, which advanced the team to the semifinals.

Load comments