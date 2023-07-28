The Forty-Three FC soccer club had a successful run last week in the 2023 Gothia Cup, the World Youth Cup held in Gothenburg, Sweden.
The Wood River Valley team went 5-4-2, playing 11 games in five days. The team was rostered in both the Boys U14 11 v. 11 division and the Boys U14 9 v. 9 division. In the 9 v. 9 division, the team advanced to the semifinals, where they lost 2-0 to the eventual winners, Fassbergs IF out of Sweden.
The leading goal scorers were Hayden Gvozdas with seven goals, Dominick Tristan with six goals and Alejandro Romero with three goals. Thirteen of the 21 players scored during the week, including goalie Elian Servin, who made a penalty kick in the penalty shootout that went to 10 shooters. Forty-Three FC won that shootout, which advanced the team to the semifinals.
In the first round of the playoffs against Sollentuna FK from Sweden, Forty Three FC came back and scored three goals in 15 minutes to tie the game 3-3 and send it to a penalty shootout. Goalie Servin made a critical save on the fifth shooter to win the shootout and send the team to the quarterfinals.
Forty-Three FC played teams from Sweden, Germany and England during the tournament. Off the field, the players met kids from Iceland, Greece, Singapore, Dubai and Brazil. Two highlights during the trip included the Olympics-style opening ceremonies in front of 50,000 people and watching Right to Dream, a boys U17 team from Ghana, win the final for the sixth time in front of 18,000 fans.
Members of Forty Three FC include: Kaden Blackburn, Mason Bucknall, Bryan Diaz, Jayten Duppong, Dylan Figueroa, Markus Garcia, Wyatt Gilmour, Hayden Gvozdas, Tommy Hovey, Caleb Kurtz, JJ Metzler, Joshua Perez, Jeremiah Perez, Gilito Palomera, Oliver Porter, Ivan Reyes, Alejandro Romero, Tito Santos, Rafa Serrato, Elian Servin and Dominick Tristan. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In