Ducks Unlimited shooters
Express photo by Willy Cook

Sixty-two shooters turned out at the Wood River Gun Club near Bellevue on Saturday, July 15, to participate in the Bellevue chapter of Ducks Unlimited’s 2023 Fun Shoot. The shooters raised $68,000 to help protect habitat for waterfowl and other wildlife. The event featured a target-shooting competition over the weekend, with Jeff Wright taking top men’s honors by shooting 191 out of 200. In the women’s bracket, April Nachtman and Tina Wright tied for first, with both shooting 176 out of 200. Organizer Matt Thornton said the event was not only successful, but was “incredible.” Participants pictured here are, from left to right: Brandon Swanson, Rich Bradshaw, Matt Thornton, Kaye Klundt, McKenna Chase, C.J. Gorringe and Cody Wheeler.

