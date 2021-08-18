The annual Valley Club Wildflower Women’s Tournament brought a mix of excitement, flair and a hint of Olympic pride.
The three-day event (Aug. 11-13) had a combination of both golf and “track and field” events that offered a nice blend of fun.
As the opening day ended, many of the players turned their attention to the main event—golf—which took place over Thursday and Friday.
The athletes played a two-best ball of the foursome for the 36-hole competition, and the low net team out of the field would take home the gold and be declared the Wildflower champions.
Michaela Forelli, Jennifer Harper, Anna Thrasher and Monica Ross shot a net 124-111 for 235 to capture the championship and earn $200 each in shop credit.
In the gross division, Kelly Chung, Jillian Braverman, Linda Segre and Bonnie Larson stayed focused on the first day with only three players and shot an 8-under-par gross score of 280 to place first in the Summer Games. They took home $150 each in shop credit.
Prior to the golf, participants went through an “Olympic Games” on Wednesday. Terry Seigel and Mary Jane Burns lapped the field in the “4x400 relay” while Suzanne Williams and Maxine Cooper captured the “triathlon” to get the top prize in Wednesday’s opening ceremony.
These games were highly anticipated, and with a record 104 players completing the field, the competition was stiff.
An opening ceremony Wednesday evening set the games in motion followed by a series of track and field events. The “4x400 relay” was a fan favorite. Players putted their way around the track while trying not to incur any lane infractions by having their ball roll outside of their lane. Even many of the top slated athletes that were entered found trouble in the third leg and suffered multiple lane infraction penalties, which dashed their hopes of winning a medal early on.
In the end, Seigel and Burns had just the right blend of aggressive lines with precision touch to top the leader board. Their score of 10 had them in an instant replay with Diana Filkins and her partner Patty Gentry.
The next event was the Wildflower “triathlon.” Players had to complete three single elimination events to take home the gold. The first was the “hurdles,” where the player’s ball had to go over a two-and-a-half-foot hurdle and then stop within their lane. Those moving on faced the high dive, where golfers had to land their balls in a four foot wide pool with a minimal splash to carry on into the final event.
Fan favorite Suzanne Williams didn’t disappoint in the Member Division and stuck the ball within eight feet of the target. Maxine Cooper in the Guest Division took home the gold with a shot of nine feet.
Of course, these games aren’t all about individual accomplishments. The Green team stayed strong overall and brought home a total of 524 medals for their color. They relied heavily on their top medal producer Ann Sadler—who had four golds (earned for net eagles), 12 silvers (net birdies) and 10 bronze (net pars).
Close behind was the Red Team, which Thrasher lead with seven golds, 10 silvers and six bronze medals. Even though she was the top medal count winner out of the entire field, it wasn’t enough to overtake Green. Both Red and Green tied in the gold and silver medal count, but Red couldn’t scrape together enough bronze to pull off the win.
Results for flight winners below.
Lydekke King (First Flight)
First Net—Becky King, Janet Peterson, Ann Sadler, Patti Thompson ($100)—243 (126-117).
Second Net (tie)—Mariann Byerwalter, Condi Rice, Suzanne Williams, Chris Boskin; Robin Robertson, Maxine Cooper, Gina Wolcott, Madelaine Campbell. ($75)—128 (119-247).
Suni Lee (Second Flight)
First Net—Diana Filkins, Patti Gentry, Sara Steppe, Donna Abrahamson ($100)—126 (114-240).
Second Net (tie)—Sue Woodyard, Jessie Woodyard, Diana Frazier, Sheila Witmer; Kristen O’Reilly, Sandy McCullough Deborah Lemman, Lisa Van Dam ($75)—131 (119-250).
Nelly Korda (Third Flight)
First Net—Kerry Funkhouser, Lisa Langbehn, Jennifer Dies, Judy Lee Locke ($100)—131 (115-246).
Second Net—Catherine Swink, Angela Burrell, Kristin Miller, Wendy Speth ($75)—128 (122-250).
