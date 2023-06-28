20-05-27 valley club hole@.jpg (copy)

A view of the Valley Club North Course’s No. 6, the nine’s top handicap hole measuring 574 yards from the longest No. 1 tee and 386 yards from the shortest No. 6 tee. In all, the North Course plays to par 36 over 3,543 yards from the No. 1 tees and 2,434 yards from the No. 6 tees.

 Courtesy photo

The Valley Club stages its first major golf tournament of the season when its flagship Member-Member tourney convenes Thursday through Saturday, June 29-July 1.

Open to men and women, the Member-Member features two-person teams in four different formats—9-Hole Better Ball, 9-Hole Scramble, 9-hole Alternate Shot and 9-Hole Aggregate. Flight winners vie in “Horse Races” to determine overall champs.

