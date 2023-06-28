The Valley Club stages its first major golf tournament of the season when its flagship Member-Member tourney convenes Thursday through Saturday, June 29-July 1.
Open to men and women, the Member-Member features two-person teams in four different formats—9-Hole Better Ball, 9-Hole Scramble, 9-hole Alternate Shot and 9-Hole Aggregate. Flight winners vie in “Horse Races” to determine overall champs.
