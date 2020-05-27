A parade of golfers enjoyed delightful Memorial Day spring weather Monday in their tours of The Valley Club’s newly-reopened North Course nine holes that concluded a major two-year renovation project at the private golf and country club.
Next year, The Valley Club will mark its 25th anniversary. Golfers will tune up for the occasion this year with access to the complete 27 holes—the original North and South Courses from 1996, and the West Course added in 2007.
Completed on time and under budget, the phased project included renovation of the South Course in 2018 and renovation of the North Course in 2019. The first golfers teeing off from No. 1 tee christened the North Course Friday.
In a May 21 letter to members, Valley Club president Kurt Funkhouser announced the North Course reopening and summarized the renovation. He outlined points of interest in the two-year project.
He wrote, “Five years ago, the Board began to seriously consider a renovation of the original 18 holes. At that time, the course was 20 years old with an antiquated irrigation system, and with tees, greens and bunkers in need of refurbishing.
“Given the scheduled replacement of these features, it was an opportune time to consider a redesign of the course while replacing the aging course assets.”
Honorary club member Davis Love III of Davis Love Golf Design offered a preliminary design and, in Sept. 2016, the membership approved a $7.5 million renovation proposal, Valley Club general manager Barry Bevers told the Mountain Express in 2017.
To enhance the playing experience, Funkhouser wrote that the renovation sought to:
(1) Increase water conservation and eliminate as much irrigated turf as possible; (2) add forward tees, create wider fairways and remove unneeded bunkers; (3) create strategic second shots into interesting green complexes; and (4) replace tees, greens and bunkers based on the new design.
Funkhouser said, “Love Design joined with Beau Welling to co-design the finished project and assisted in the selection of Heritage Links as general contractor.
“Work began in the spring of 2017 to increase the size of the pond on South No. 8, which is our main irrigation holding pond. The increase in the pond’s volume was vital since it will allow us to store more water in a lean water year should our water rights be curtailed.
“The design also improved the aesthetics of this hole, making it one of the more appealing golf holes on the course.
“Over the next two years, Heritage Links and members of the design team worked tirelessly to complete the project, and all of the requested goals, on time and under budget.
“Over 30 acres of irrigated turf were removed and a state-of-the-art irrigation system was installed, which has significantly increased the efficiency of our water usage.
“To top it off, the designers succeeded in creating a beautiful course which is fun, challenging, and memorable.”
Circumstances because of the pandemic caused the canceled June 12 grand opening and member cocktail party at The Valley Club.
Extending an early invitation to members for 2021, Funkhouser added, “We will celebrate this achievement (the renovation) as well as the club’s 25th anniversary next year, along with our design team and our contractor.
“I hope everyone is enjoying the renovated South Course and I’m confident the North Course will be just as enjoyable.”
