PGA Professional Lucas Brick of Hailey has been selected by the Rocky Mountain Section PGA as the 2020 recipient of the Professional Development Award.
Brick, who has been a PGA member for 11 years, has been honored for his extraordinary contributions and achievements in the area of professional development.
As the PGA Head Professional at the Valley Club, Lucas continued to seek ways to prepare himself and other professionals for the future.
He recently teamed with another professional in preparing and presenting a seminar on the rules of golf in an effort to clarify many of the changes presented in 2019.
Brick made a daily effort, whether in the golf shop or away from the course, to lead by example, according to the PGA.
This expectation is part of the success of his club and its extensive staff.
Brick’s passion for sharing knowledge and education in an effort to stay ahead of the curve is apparent to all that enjoy his company.
This is the second time Brick has been honored with a Section award. He previously earned the Player Development Award in 2018.
Brick will be formally recognized as the 2020 Rocky Mountain Section PGA Professional Development Award winner in May of 2021 during the Rocky Mountain Section PGA Annual Meeting and Honors and Awards ceremony.
