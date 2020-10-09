The Valley Club saw two hole-in-one shots separated by only three days of play.
Jon Verhaeghe scored his hole-in-one on Saturday, Oct. 3 on the South Course No. 6 hole. He used a 9-iron from 165 yards.
Witnesses were John Murray, Jamie Everitt and Doug Bryan.
The rare feat happened once more when Patti McGrath scored her hole-in-one on Tuesday, Oct. 6 on the West Course No. 4 hole. She used a 6-hybrid from 111 yards. Witnesses were Bonnie Hovencamp and Linda Fouts.
