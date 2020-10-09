For those out there interested in officiating hockey this upcoming winter season, USA Hockey teaching people on how to become certified during this COVID-19 season.
All seminars will be in Zoom format so there is no need to travel. People can attend any appropriate level seminar in the Rocky Mountain District so it does not need to be in Idaho.
For those interested, they must register and pay prior to signing up for the seminar. Further requirements include open book test and online modules for your level. If first year, then participants will be at level 1.
If 18-years old or over, participants must have both safe sport and background check completion. Tests will be closed book if levels 2, 3 or 4.
For more information, please call or text Bobby Noyes 208-720-1257.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In