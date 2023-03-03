02-2023_McCall Tourney_SV Red_8th Place@
Courtesy photo

The Sun Valley Youth Hockey U8 Mity Mites Red finished eighth in the McCall Tournament Feb. 24-26. Team members were Beau Porino, Chandler Letson, Hawken Smith, Hazel Keefer, James Pascoe, Jayden Rogers, Lisa White, Luke Buck, Mason Di Ruggiero, and Otis Greenberg. The coaches are Charles Freidman, Erika Greenberg, Jeremy Greenberg, Josh Keefer, Kelly White, and Wesley Robinson. Courtesy photo

