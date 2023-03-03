02-2023_McCall Tourney_SV Black_7th Place@
Courtesy photo

The Sun Valley Youth Hockey U8 Mity Mites Black finished seventh in the McCall Tournament Feb. 24-26. Team members were Archer Hollis, Benjamin Neal, Brileigh Thompson, Clancy Flavin, Dillon Wells, Evan Mcgregor, Hunter Dunn, Maite Finegan, Mason McNulty, and Odin Torseth. The coaches are Charles Freidman, Casey Finegan, Casey Kelly, Gretel Freidman, Lincoln McNulty, Shaun Kelly, and Shannon Flavin. Courtesy photo

