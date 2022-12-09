Sun Valley Youth Hockey U19 girls traveled to Montana last weekend and finished second of eight teams in the Bozeman Cup tournament. Sun Valley recorded a 3-1 record with a 13-4 goals-against statline for head coach Katy Spilhaus.
The Idaho Falls Eagles, Sun Valley’s chief rival over several seasons, nipped the Suns 3-1 in the hard-fought championship game.
Friday, Sun Valley won 8-1 over Salt Lake City Grizz. Avery Burrell scored three goals with an assist. Mattie Embree added two goals and an assist. Other goal scorers were Kenley Bozzuto, Charlotte Andrews and Julia Sinnamon. Laura Daves and Makinzie Nelson had two assists. Lizzie Lipman scored the game-winning goal assisted by Sinnamon and Daves in Saturday’s 1-0 shutout win over Flathead (Montana) Fusion.
