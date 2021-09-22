There were two recent holes-in-one shots at Elkhorn Golf Course and Sun Valley Resort’s Trail Creek Course.
On Saturday, Sept. 11, Marcia Rankin nailed her hole-in-one at Elkhorn’s sixth hole from the Silver Tee using her 5-hybrid club.
The feat was witnessed by Larry Bauman, Kitty Willard and Jolie Dunn.
On Thursday, Sept. 16, Matthew Valdez scored his hole-in-one at Trail Creek’s sixth hole from 98 yards out while using his 54-degree wedge.
Valdez bounced the ball off a tree and into the hole. The feat was witnessed by Liz Chavez and Mr. McGraw.
