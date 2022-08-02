It doesn't happen often — about as often as, back in the day, Tiger Woods made mistakes down the stretch — but a pair of scratch golfers won a net tournament.
Teenagers Jack Verhaeghe and Teddy Gardner two-putted from 5 feet on the final hole to defeat Jeff Mansoor and Colin George to capture the annual Member-Member Tournament Saturday, July 30 at The Valley Club.
The young guns walked into the alternate shot shootout format as the only team of 14 teams that did not receive handicap strokes.
They were never in trouble in carding five straight pars. The only green they missed, North's No. 8, Gardner chipped to a gimme for Verhaeghe.
The finalists were joined by Jamie Sharp and Bob Miller and Joanne Wetherell and Martina Bradford on the fourth shootout hole: No. 8 on the North Course. Those pairs exited the competition when the men three-putted and the women found the water off the tee.
Verhaeghe, a Sun Valley Community School senior, blistered a butter cut tee shot on No. 9 South — the final hole — avoiding the bunkers on the left and water on the right. Mansoor and George, who made a wonderful net 4.7 to advance to the final hole after trouble off the tee on No. 8, found one of the bunker's and narrowly missed a 12-footer for par.
Their 5, net 4.7, meant Verhaeghe and Gardner, who is from San Francisco, just had to two-putt from 5 feet. They got there thanks to Gardner's sand wedge from inside 100 yards that landed past the hole and spun back.
The duo then took the ceremonial plunge into the pond right of the green.
The top two teams from each flight qualified for the shootout. Flight 6 was allowed three teams and the 14th team was a wild card entrant from Flights 1-3.
The 36-hole format was nine holes each of scramble and best ball on Friday and nine holes each of modified alternate shot and aggregate on Saturday.
The shootout began on the tough par-4 No. 9 on the South Course. Cynthia Hull and Donna Kinsel, Mike O'Neil and Mitch Milias, Paul Willis and Stuart Nibley, and John Wolcott and Dick Davis exited with the highest net scores.
The North's par-5 first hole was next and Happy Hawn and Sue Woodyard, Timothy Ryan and Richard St. Clair, and Dick Toomey and Jay Cooper bowed out.
Half the field was left heading to the par-4 second hole where Curtis Gardner and Beau Gardner, David Midgley and Eddie Poplawski, and Charlie Potter and Bill Potter had their shootouts end, leaving the final four teams.
1st – Jack Verhaeghe/Teddy Gardner ($150 Each)
2nd – Jeff Mansoor/Colin George ($100 Each)
3rd – Jaime Sharp/Bob Miller ($50 Each)
4th – Martina Bradford and Joanne Wetherell (Ladies Champions)
1st - Curtis Gardner/Beau Gardner ($150 Each)
2nd – Jaime Sharp/Bob Miller ($100 Each)
3rd – Jack Verhaeghe/Teddy Gardner ($50 Each)
1st – John Wolcott/Dick Davis ($150 Each)
2nd – Jeff Mansoor/Colin George ($100 Each)
3rd – John Murray/Jamie Everitt ($50 Each)
1st – David Midgley/Eddie Poplawski ($150 Each)
2nd – Paul Willis/Stuart Nibley ($100 Each)
3rd – Peter Lemman/Phil O’Reilly ($50 Each)
1st – Mike O’Neil/Mitch Milias ($150 Each)
2nd – Charlie Potter/Bill Potter ($100 Each)
T3rd – John Herrell/Joe Hardiman ($25 Each)
T3rd – Mitch August/David Rognlien ($25 Each)
1st – Dick Toomey/Jay Cooper ($150 Each)
2nd – Tim Ryan/Dick St. Clair ($100 Each)
T3rd – David Squier/Mark Ullman ($25 Each)
T3rd – Petr Thorson/Page Chapman ($25 Each)
1st – Cynthia Hull/Donna Kinsel ($150 Each)
2nd – Joanne Wetherell/Martina Bradford ($100 Each)
3rd – Happy Hawn/Sue Woodyard ($50 Each)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In