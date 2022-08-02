Golfers Sun Valley top 2 teams

The Valley Club hosted its annual Member-Member Tournament Saturday, July 29. Fourteen teams played in a shootout to determine the champions. From left, second-place finishers Jeffrey Mansoor and Colin George and champions Jack Verhaeghe and Teddy Gardner. 

It doesn't happen often — about as often as, back in the day, Tiger Woods made mistakes down the stretch — but a pair of scratch golfers won a net tournament.

Teenagers Jack Verhaeghe and Teddy Gardner two-putted from 5 feet on the final hole to defeat Jeff Mansoor and Colin George to capture the annual Member-Member Tournament Saturday, July 30 at The Valley Club.

The young guns walked into the alternate shot shootout format as the only team of 14 teams that did not receive handicap strokes.

