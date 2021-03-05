LOFT stayed a point ahead of second place Just Flowers Dirty Hoes on Wednesday as the Sun Valley Budweiser Town Series staged its Week 6 competition for 54 racers on Baldy’s Lower Greyhawk run.
Tyler Hanson, Tyler Jones, Alan Barnhardt and Drew Carlson kept LOFT in first place with a cumulative 2.57 points. Just Flowers Dirty Hoes (3.65) features Tyler Corrock, Laura Stevenson, Anna Schimelpfenig and Taylor Rothgeb.
Battling for third place are Apples (5.96) with Rian Mayer, Judy Locke, Tate Ellis and Janet Appleton, and Irish Electric Dancing Bears (5.98) with Neil Jessen, Kevin Doyle, Brian Shae and Brian Faires.
Tag Spenst of The Cold Golds clocked the best run in each heat Wednesday and emerged with the fastest time in the single-run format at 16.12 seconds. Midway rabbit was Jane Larrabee of My Husband’s Nuts (28th, 20.53 seconds).
The 30th annual Sun Valley Town Series wraps up March 10 with the best combined two-run times on Baldy.
Week 6 top results
1—Tag Spenst (The Cold Golds) 16.12 seconds. 2—Carl Rixon (The Scorpion Nationalists) 16.37. 3—Austin Savaria (Prestige World Wide Ski Team) 16.39. 4—James Tautkus (The Cold Golds) 16.89. 5—Toby Eagan (The Cold Golds) 17.20.
6—John Campbell (Wicked Slappers) 17.27. 7—Charlotte Gourlay (Chicks on Sticks) 17.43. 8—Alex Hegewald (The Scorpion Nationalists) 17.46. 9—John Summers (Let the Good Times Roll) 17.54. 10—Sean Murphy (Downhill from Here) 17.95.
11—Taylor Rothgeb (Just Flowers Dirty Hoes) 18.70. 12—Tyler Hanson (LOFT) 18.82. 13—Buffalo Lamb (Let the Good Times Roll) 18.87. 14—Steve Heiderich (Roust-a-bouts) 19.28. 15—Scott Larrabee (My Husband’s Nuts) 19.48.
