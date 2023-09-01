A local running team took home the win in the 2023 Hood To Coast relay held this past weekend.
Team Joha won the women’s open division in the 196-mile relay race from the peak of Mount Hood to the north-western Pacific beaches of Oregon. They clocked in a time of 23:28:36.5 with an average pace of 7:11 per mile. Overall, they placed 38th in the field and were second of all women teams to the Bowerman Babes of the corporate women’s open division.
However, this year meant more for the team members than just their performance.
“This was kind of special as the 10 year anniversary of us changing our name to team Joha,” runner Angenie McCleary said. “That was in celebration of my best friend and teammate on the team, Johanna Olson, who also lived in Ketchum at one point. She died of a brain tumor 10 years ago, so we renamed ourselves Team Joha in her honor.”
Johanna Olson passed away at the age of 33 in 2013. She was formerly a NCAA division III cross-country champion and U.S. Olympic marathon trials qualifier.
“It was really cool when we won the open women’s,” McCleary said. “Last year, we were actually the fastest of every division but even so, it still felt really special to win. There was so much camaraderie, storytelling, and just really recognition and honor for (Olson).” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In