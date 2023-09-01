23-09-01-team-joha

Team Joha posing together after winning the women’s open division at the Hood to Coast 2023 relay held Aug. 25-26.

 Photo courtesy of Angenie McCleary

A local running team took home the win in the 2023 Hood To Coast relay held this past weekend.

Team Joha won the women’s open division in the 196-mile relay race from the peak of Mount Hood to the north-western Pacific beaches of Oregon. They clocked in a time of 23:28:36.5 with an average pace of 7:11 per mile. Overall, they placed 38th in the field and were second of all women teams to the Bowerman Babes of the corporate women’s open division.

However, this year meant more for the team members than just their performance.

