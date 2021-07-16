Hailey native, former Wood River High School standout and current defensive lineman at Oregon’s Linfield University Travis Swanson had a lot more time to study once his football season was canceled due to COVID-19.
On Wednesday, Swanson was named by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) to the Academic All-America Division III Football team for holding a 3.88 grade point average. Swanson was also named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Football Team in June.
Swanson is among 51 honorees from Division III. He was the only honoree from the Northwest Conference, as well as all the only one from Division III institutions along the West Coast.
The psychology major plans on attending medical school after this fall.
Swanson has played two seasons for the Linfield Wildcats, and has totaled 83 total tackles—21 for a loss. Those tackles also include 9.5 sacks. Swanson was named a first team all-Northwest Conference defensive lineman in 2019 and earned second team all-NWC status in 2018.
“Travis has really developed himself into a tremendous football player,” Linfield coach Joseph Smith said in a press release. “He has great size and power to go along with tremendous body control and athleticism. We are very proud of his prowess in the classroom as well, as he has put the same attention to detail and work ethic into his academics.”
Swanson is only the twenty-first Linfield student-athlete to earn CoSIDA Academic All-America status since 2004 and the fifth Linfield football player. In 2019, fellow Wildcat Wyatt Smith and women’s soccer recent graduate Sydney Kuehn were named CoSIDA Academic All-Americans.
While at WRHS, Swanson was a First-Team All-Great Basin Conference selection at linebacker as a junior. He was a First-Team All-State linebacker his senior year, when he was also named Defensive Player of the Year.
He was also a three-time All-State selection for defense.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In