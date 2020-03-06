A Sun Valley Youth Hockey Squirts (ages 9-10) team won three games and captured the Teton Valley Foundation Squirts eight-team tournament Sunday at Kotler Arena in Victor, Idaho. The Squirts (3-0-1, 21-9 goals-against) tied Boise Steelheads 4-4 Friday, won 9-0 over Jackson Hole (Wyo.) Red and 6-4 over Teton Valley Grey on Saturday, and beat Teton Valley Gold 2-1 Sunday on goals by Sam McKenna and Alex Carlson—with goalie Caleb Kurtz in the net. Boise Steelheads earned third place over the other SVYH Squirts team competing. Posing here at Victor’s arena Sunday is the winning team, in front from left, goalie Caleb Kurtz and Naomi Gorringe. Kneeling from left are Dirk Backus, Jett Van Bueren, Alex Carlson, Mason Bucknall and Tucker Rector holding the banner. Players standing from left are Hayden Gvozdas, Patrick Hebert, Peyton Cooley, Sam McKenna, Taj Redman and Campbell Leady. Coaches standing from left are Mike McKenna, Brent Van Bueren and Annie Leady.

