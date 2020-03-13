The Sun Valley high school hockey boys pose at Boise’s Ice World on Sunday, March 8 after winning the Idaho Amateur Hockey Association (IAHA) state high school championship in Boise. The victory came a week after the Midget Suns won the IAHA state tournament at Campion Ice House in Hailey. Front, SVYH head high school hockey coach Chad O'Brien, Slater Whitehead, Jack Ballard, goalie Andrew Nelson, captain DJ Gralenski, goalie Clayton Elsbree, Zack Benson and Finn Naghsh; and standing, from left, coach Chris Benson, Max Jenson, Sam Laski, Colby Speth, Brandon Loayza, Ashton Tanner, Huck Sprong, Crow Macdonald, Fletcher Stumph, Deke Burrell, Zane Lyon, Rabbit Buxton, Jake Rushton and coach Pete Whitehead. Their triumph was believed to be the first time a high school team won both the IAHA state tournament and state high school tournament.

