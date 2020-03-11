A dominant rise through preliminary games and a closely-contested victory in the championship contest gave the Sun Valley Youth Hockey high school squad its first state championship in five years Sunday in Boise.
Sun Valley (5-0-0) outscored its opponents 20-6 during the three-day, seven-team, 19th annual tournament at Boise Ice World. It was the eighth state high school title since 2002 for SVYH teams.
Coach Chad O’Brien’s Sun Valley Midget squad captured the Idaho Amateur Hockey Association (IAHA) “A Division” state title 3-2 over the Palouse Moscow Bears on goals by Jack Ballard, Zack Benson and Deke Burrell.
Goalie Clayton Elsbree (18 saves) backstopped the winners in the final game, for his third win in three days.
Also coached by Chris Benson and Pete Whitehead, the Suns were led in state tournament scoring by Crow Macdonald (9 points), Fletcher Stumph (7 points), Zack Benson (5 points) and Jack Ballard (5 points).
Sun Valley opened up Friday morning with a 5-1 win over defending champion Boise Braves. Ballard tallied two goals, Stumph added a goal and two assists, and Elsbree made nine saves in the triumph.
Later Friday, Elsbree (27 saves) was busier in the 4-1 Suns victory over the Mountain View Mavericks. Macdonald sparked the victory with one goal and two assists. Stumph and Zack Benson also lit the light.
Goalie Andrew Nelson (17 saves, 11 saves) tended the net Saturday in 3-1 and 5-1 wins over the Idaho Falls Tigers and Moscow. Macdonald added two more goals against Moscow, setting the stage for Sunday’s deciding clash.
Sun Valley state statistics:
Crow Macdonald 4 goals/5 assists; Fletcher Stumph 3/4; Jack Ballard 4/1; Zack Benson 3/2; Sam Laski 2/1; Deke Burrell 2/0; Huck Sprong 1/2; Slater Whitehead 0/2; captain DJ Gralenski 0/2; Brandon Loayza 1/0; Max Jenson 0/1; and Colby Speth 0/1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In