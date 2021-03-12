Sun Valley Youth Hockey (SVYH) sent two teams to the Idaho Falls Pee Wee House Hockey Tournament March 5-7.
The teams, made up of local 11- and 12-year-olds, won eight of out nine games with the Sun Valley Black squad taking home the title, beating the Teton Cutthroats, 3-2.
The championship game was a hard-fought battle.
Sun Valley Black came from behind twice before taking their only lead of the game with four minutes to go. They then held on to win.
Seth London started the scoring for Sun Valley with an unassisted short-handed goal. That was followed with a tally from Connor Prew, which was assisted by championship game MVP Sutter Ellison.
Taj Redman tipped in a shot from Bodie Price for what wound up being the game winner.
Goalie Mason Bucknall stopped seven shots.
The other players who helped lead team Black’s run to the title were Isaac Burks, Patrick Hebert, Naomi Gorringe, Jamie Kelley, Will Lamoureux, Jack McKenna, Leila McGrew, Joey Pierre, Justus Rosser, Cooper Salvoni, Connor Schwartz, Decker Sinnamon and Will Swink.
Team White also got great play from Jacob Choma, Jacob Korzen, Kolton Marcroft, Charlie Reid, Tucker Rector and Wyatt Stone.
Coaches Jamie Ellison, Frank Salvoni, Ted Kelley and David Reid led the talented group that went 12-2-1 during the shortened season.
