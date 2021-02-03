Rotarun Ski Area in Hailey welcomed skiers from five different ski clubs—139 skiers in all—for the North Series Monroe Cup over the weekend.
Boys and girls U10 and U12 racers competed in the slalom course at Rotarun.
“The weather was flawless, the conditions were excellent, and we had a really great two days of racing,” said Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Executive Director Scott McGrew.
On Saturday, Jan. 30, the boys U10 and U12 took part in a two-race series.
In the U12 races, SVSEF’s Tommy Hovey took second overall for both races with a time of 1 minute, 8.63 seconds in Race 1, and then finished with a time of 1 minute, 11.75 seconds in Race 2.
SVSEF skiers, as well as those from Jackson Hole Ski Club, Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation, Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation and McCall Winter Sports Club all enjoyed the 50 inches of snow that fell in the Wood River Valley in the past week.
Teton Valley’s Ryder Chircup took first in Race 1 with 1:07.52, and Jackson Hole’s Charlie Ryan took first in Race 2 with 1:11.52.
SVSEF’s Morgan Sawyer took third in Race 1 with 1:09.63, and Jackson Hole’s Ashton Ritter took third in Race 2 with 1:12.82.
On Sunday, Jan. 31, the girls were in action with Leila McGrew (third) being the top SVSEF finisher in Race 1 with a time of 1:10.25. Sky Pringle (sixth) was the top SVSEF girl in Race 2 with 1:09.62.
SVSEF did quite well over both days by logging 21 overall top-10 finishers throughout the entire weekend.
On Saturday, there were six top finishers in Race 1 on the boys’ side. Huxley Flood took fifth (1:10.17), Charlie Reid took seventh (1:11.15), Conway Selznick took ninth (1:11.77) and Declan O’Toole took 10th (1:12.06).
In Race 2, there were five top-10 finishers for the SVSEF boys. Conway Selznick took fourth (1:14.02), Espen Schernthanner took sixth (1:15.47), Wyatt Gilmour took ninth (1:16.42) and Reid took 10th (1:16.44).
In the U10 races, Henry Questad took first in Race 1 with 1:14.47, and then took first in Race 2 with 1:17.82.
Corbin Flood took second in both races with 1:24.26, then 1:26.97. Cash Mintz took fifth in Race 1 with 1:29.59. Thijs Lloyd took fifth in Race 2 with 1:29.38.
For the girls’ U12 Race 1, Pringle took fifth (1:11.55), Sasha Pruess took seventh (1:13.59), Ruby Thurston came in eighth (1:14.14), Hadley Walker took ninth (1:14.45) and Fleur Brazil took 10th (1:14.85).
Overall winners for girls were Taryn Moe of Jackson Hole (1:09.75), and Ruby Hoelscher—also of Jackson Hole—in second (1:09.79).
Rounding out the girls side of Race 2, McGrew took sixth (1:10.55), Pruess took seventh (1:12.33) and Brazil took eighth (1:12.68).
In the U10 girls, Taylor Rundell took fourth in Race 1 with a time of 1:29.46, while Savannah Pringle took fourth in Race 2 with 1:23.69.
Amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns, SVSEF was again happy with how the event was conducted.
“Rotarun provided a great venue to be able to give these kids a safe place to compete,” the organization stated. “The new snow and clear blue skies brought big crowds to Sun Valley Resort and we were grateful to be able to host these events in a manner appropriate with our COVID protocols and the health and well-being of our larger community in mind.”
Monroe Cup Day 1 Boys Top-20 results
(SVSEF riders)
1—Ryder Chircop, TVSEF, 1:07.52; 2—Tommy Hovey, SVSEF, 1:08.63; 3—Sawyer Morgan, SVSEF, 1:09.63; 4—Ashton Ritter, JHSC, 1:09.87;
5—Huxley Flood, SVSEF, 1:10.17; 6—Charlie Ryan, JHSC, 1:10.29; 7—Charlie Reid, SVSEF, 1:11.15; 8—Henry Roberts, BBSEF, 1:11.47; 9—Conway Selznick, SVSEF, 1:11.77; 10—Declan O’Toole, SVSEF, 1:12.06.
11—Wyatt Gilmour, SVSEF, 1:12.19; 12—Espen Schernthanner, SVSEF, 1:13.56; 13—Tyler Ramage, JHSC, 1:13.69; 14—Cael Conroy, JHSC, 1:14.45; 15—Henry Questad, SVSEF, 1:14.47. 16—Bode Lamm, MWSC, 1:14.87; 17—Emmett White, TVSEF, 1:15.45; 18—Anders Logan, JHSC, 1:15.58; 19—Andrew Merrick, BBSEF, 1:15.79; 20—Wyatt Limburg, SVSEF, 1:16.84.
Monroe Cup Day 2 Boys Top-20 results
(SVSEF riders)
1— Charlie Ryan, JHSC, 1:11.52; 2—Hovey, Tommy SVSEF, 1:11.75; 3—Ashton Ritter, JHSC 1:12.82; 4—Conway Selznick, SVSEF, 1:14.02; 5—Ryder Chircop, TVSEF, 1:14.14; 6—Espen Schernthanner, SVSEF, 1:15.47; 7—Andrew Merrick, BBSEF, 1:16.01; 8—Finn Beninga, JHSC, 1:16.14; 9—Wyatt Gilmour, SVSEF, 1:16.42.
10—Charlie Reid, SVSEF, 1:16.44; 11—William Lighthart, JHSC, 1:16.47; 12—Henry Questad, SVSEF, 1:17.82; 13—Maxwell Lynch, JHSC, 1:18.57; 14—Huxley Flood, SVSEF, 1:19.21; 15—Wyatt Limburg, SVSEF, 1:20.28; 16—Max Lancaster, MWSC, 1:20.58; 17—Sage Kandolin, JHSC, 1:21.56; 18—Bard Barnett, JHSC, 1:22.24; 19—Kanyon Cottrell, PBC, 1:24.20; 20—Dominic Dulcich, SVSEF, 1:24.30.
Monroe Cup Day 1 Girls Top-20 results
(SVSEF riders)
1—Taryn Moe, JHSC, 1:09.75; 2—Ruby Hoelscher, JHSC, 1:09.79; 3—Leila McGrew, SVSEF, 1:10.25; 4—Lyvia Ulmer, JHSC, 1:11.48; 5—Skye Pringle, SVSEF, 1:11.55; 6—Tessa Beebe, MWSC, 1:12.04; 7—Sasha Preuss, SVSEF, 1:13.59; 8—Ruby Thurston, SVSEF, 1:14.14; 9—Hadley Walker, SVSEF, 1:14.45; 10—Fleur Brazil, SVSEF, 1:14.85. 11—Faith Enderle, BBSEF, 1:15.10; 12—Finley Peightal, JHSC, 1:15.62; 13—Colette Duke, SVSEF, 1:16.10; 14—Elliot Leahy, SVSEF, 1:16.26; 15—Jasmine Smiley, SVSEF, 1:17.02; 16—Addison Binstadt, JHSC, 1:18.07; 17—Elle Palmer, SVSEF, 1:18.26;
18—Skyler Jensen, SVSEF, 1:18.82; 19—Bianca Smith, SVSEF, 1:19.15; 20—Helen Hobbs, SVSEF, 1:20.15.
Monroe Cup Day 2 Girls Top-20 results
(SVSEF riders)
1—Taryn Moe, JHSC, 1:07.90; 2—Ruby Hoelscher, JHSC, 1:08.33; 3—Tessa Beebe, MWSC, 1:08.63; 4—Lyvia Ulmer, JHSC, 1:09.34; 5—Skye Pringle, SVSEF, 1:09.62; 6—Leila McGrew, SVSEF, 1:10.55; 7—Sasha Preuss, SVSEF, 1:12.33; 8—Fleur Brazil, SVSEF, 1:12.68; 9—Lyla Hall, BBSEF, 1:13.22; 10—Finley Peightal, JHSC, 1:13.52.
11—Faith Enderle, BBSEF, 1:13.64; 11—Ruby Thurston, SVSEF, 1:13.64; 13—Hadley Walker, SVSEF, 1:13.72; 14—Skyler Jensen, SVSEF, 1:14.00; 15—Elliot Leahy, SVSEF, 1:14.59; 16—Colette Duke, SVSEF, 1:15.11; 17—Jasmine Smiley, SVSEF, 1:15.81; 18—Addison Binstadt, JHSC, 1:16.44; 19—Elle Palmer, SVSEF, 1:16.97; 20—Harper Brant, BBSEF, 1:17.93.
