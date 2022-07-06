Outgoing Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Cross Country Program Director Rick Kapala reminisces with a smile on the early days of the SVSEF’s Nordic ski team as he recalls how different things were.
“We had this close cadre of kids, who, maybe other people looked at and said ‘those cross country kids are weird,’ or, ‘who’s doing that?’” he said. “What was really cool about those days was this sense of potential and shared purpose with those first batches of kids. And now, I’m coaching the kids of those kids, which is really cool.”
Kapala started with SVSEF in 1987, when he came to the Valley to take over the Nordic ski program. At the time, the program had about 40 kids and operated out of a small cabin near Lake Creek.
Now, for the first time since he took that post 35 years ago, Kapala will have a different role at SVSEF. He is stepping back from the demanding life of coaching, which, for many years, included 60-70 nights a year on the road, to take a more administrative role with the organization, adopting the title of Director of Sports Development. But make no mistake, serving athletes is still his primary focus.
“I’ll be focusing on things like incorporating new athletic practices, leveraging new ways to engage the community and then also look at things that could be the next wave of athletic opportunity,” Kapala said.
This includes programs that will help athletes strengthen the mental side of the game, something Kapala preaches the importance of, but said largely goes unaddressed in youth sports.
“We want to help our athletes have access to sports psychology, injury recovery, concussion management and other things to help build a more complete set of athletic skills,” he said.
Kapala pointed to SVSEF’s recent procurement of a roller ski treadmill as an example of the kind of tasks he’ll be taking on. The large, square treadmill is a top of the line piece of equipment that allows athletes to practice under the watchful eye of coaches in a controlled environment. Kapala and others worked tirelessly to fundraise so SVSEF could become the first youth club program in the country with one.
He is proud of that effort, and excited for more of the same in his new role. As Director of Sports Development, he’ll also run all of the cross country races Sun Valley hosts. His plate is full, but this is still less of a commitment than serving as head coach. But, he says, even with the easier hours, he’ll miss coaching.
“I’m so appreciative of all the relationships with athletes, parents and community partners over the years,” he said. “Those relationships are what will sustain the program long after I’m gone.”
Kapala knows that the experience he has had with cross country skiing is unique, thanks to the special Nordic community that exists in the Wood River Valley.
“We’re in a sweet spot. We have a small enough town that [the Nordic ski community] has a sort of outsized footprint, and we have a lot of awareness around our sport,” he said. He pointed out that the miles and miles of trails in the Wood River Valley—both for winter and summer conditions—makes this an ideal spot for year-round training.
“This morning is a perfect example of what I’ll miss in coaching. We had about 15 kids show up as a part of our normal summer training schedule to do a big roller ski down the valley on the bike path. We’re roller skiing, and people are cheering! They’re saying nice things to the kids. It’s just a really positive feedback loop,” he said.
All in all, Kapala will miss the daily interactions he has on the trails with young athletes but is excited to start a new position that allows him to continue to create a better experience for them. He will gain as much as he gives, he said.
“The coaches help the skiers, but the skiers help the coaches, too. It’s a symbiotic relationship where mutual levels of excitement, stoke, commitment and engagement, which just lifts everybody to a higher level.”
