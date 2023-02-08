The SVSEF hosted the annual Monroe Cup alpine ski race at Rotarun Ski Area Feb. 4-5. Named after SVSEF legend Lane Monroe, the Monroe Cup brings nearly 200 U10, U12, and a handful of U14 athletes from across the region to compete in this Intermountain Division (IMD) Qualifier event. Monroe was the Program Director/Head Alpine Coach at SVSEF from 1970-1996 and also served as a U.S. Ski Team coach from 1973-1975 as the Men's Special coach (1973-74) and Head Women's Coach (1975-1976).

The 2023 Monroe Cup featured two slalom races (four runs) on Saturday for the girls, and the same for the boys on Sunday. The SVSEF Alpine U10 Travel Team and U12 Travel Team competed in the event, and athletes traveled from McCall Winter Sports Club (MWC), Jackson Hole Ski Club (JHSC), Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation (BBSEF), Grand Targhee Ski and Snowboard Foundation (GTSSF), and Alyeska Ski Club (ASC) to make for great competition.

Rotarun Ski Area presented the perfect slalom venue for racing and spectating. The courses start out steep and allow athletes to travel fast down the pitch and carry speed to the flats into the finish. 

