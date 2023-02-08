The SVSEF hosted the annual Monroe Cup alpine ski race at Rotarun Ski Area Feb. 4-5. Named after SVSEF legend Lane Monroe, the Monroe Cup brings nearly 200 U10, U12, and a handful of U14 athletes from across the region to compete in this Intermountain Division (IMD) Qualifier event. Monroe was the Program Director/Head Alpine Coach at SVSEF from 1970-1996 and also served as a U.S. Ski Team coach from 1973-1975 as the Men's Special coach (1973-74) and Head Women's Coach (1975-1976).
The 2023 Monroe Cup featured two slalom races (four runs) on Saturday for the girls, and the same for the boys on Sunday. The SVSEF Alpine U10 Travel Team and U12 Travel Team competed in the event, and athletes traveled from McCall Winter Sports Club (MWC), Jackson Hole Ski Club (JHSC), Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation (BBSEF), Grand Targhee Ski and Snowboard Foundation (GTSSF), and Alyeska Ski Club (ASC) to make for great competition.
Rotarun Ski Area presented the perfect slalom venue for racing and spectating. The courses start out steep and allow athletes to travel fast down the pitch and carry speed to the flats into the finish.
Saturday brought bluebird skies and sunshine for the U10 Women’s races, where SVSEF’s Alta Questad stood atop the podium in first place in the first race of the day. “If you don’t win at something, keep trying hard to achieve your dreams,” said Questad. “I’m so happy and thankful I get the chance to race.” Questad captured fourth place in the U10 Women’s second race.
Amelia Beck rounded out the U10 Women’s podium in fifth place for both races. For the U12 Women, SVSEF’s Savannah Pringle took second place in both races. In the first race, Taylor Rundell took fourth and Imogen Hutchisen fifth. Across both U12 Women races, SVSEF athletes took ten top-ten places.
“That was an amazing weekend of racing!” said Adele Savaria, SVSEF U12 Travel Team Head Coach. “We are so proud of all of the kids and their skiing and the team spirit they showed for their teammates. All the hard work they've put in so far this season shows with the great improvements by everyone.”
The snowy conditions on Sunday made racing challenging for the boys on Sunday. For the U10 Men, SVSEF’s Alex Grant earned two podium spots—second place in the morning race followed by a first place in the afternoon, while Halsten Bruun captured third place in the second race. SVSEF’s U12 Men had a stellar showing in both races. Henry Questad won the first race with Finn Malone on the podium in fifth, followed by four out of five spots on the podium for the second race were claimed by the SVSEF team: Cameron Beck (1), Henry Questad (2), Corbin Flood (3), and Thijs Lloyd (5).
