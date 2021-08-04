Three members of the Sun Valley Figure Skating Club qualified for the 2021 Excel National Festival from Aug. 12-15 at the OBM Arena in Strongsville, Ohio.
Kelly Kyle, Hannah McEntee and Madda Mourier-Floyd will be on the big showcase, which is a U.S. Figure Skating sanctioned event.
Kyle will be competing in the Girls Juvenile Plus Level and is currently second in the Pacific Coast.
McEntee will compete in the Ladies Intermediate Plus Level. McEntee is sixth in the Pacific Coast.
Mourier-Floyd is in the Ladies Novice and is currently third in the Pacific Coast.
The annual event is an opportunity for skaters from Compete USA through the Excel senior levels of competition to show off their talents at a national stage.
l The Excel National Festival comprises three events:
Excel Series Final and Finalist Camp, which is the top Excel Series skaters from each section compete to be invited to participate in the invitation-only Excel Series Final and Finalist Camp.
l Open-Invitation Excel Series Competition, which is for skaters at the beginner through intermediate levels.
l Compete USA National Festival, which is an opportunity for skaters to compete at the Compete USA National Festival.
The mission of the U.S. Figure Skating’s Excel Program is to help younger athletes continue training while keeping the commitment and participation level high. This also provides an opportunity for grassroots skaters and coaches to familiarize themselves with the fundamentals of the International Judging System (IJS).
Skaters competing in the Excel levels of Preliminary Plus, Pre-Juvenile Plus, Juvenile Plus, Intermediate Plus, Novice, Junior and Senior will compete to earn an invitation to participate in the Excel Finalist Camp and National Excel Final at the National Festival.
Skaters competing in the Excel levels of Beginner, High Beginner, Pre-Preliminary, Preliminary, Pre-Juvenile, Juvenile and Intermediate will compete to earn special recognition at the National Festival based on their participation and placement within their Section. All skaters competing in these levels who compete in at least two competitions will receive an automatic invitation to compete at the National Festival.
