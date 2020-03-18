Twenty-two Sun Valley Figure Skating Club skaters passed test during the Feb. 2020 test session.

Names of skaters are listed, with the tests they passed:

Ashlyn Brown: Foxtrot with Honors, Novice Moves in the Field, Pre-Juvenile Free Skate (with honors).

Attie Stroebel: Juvenile Moves in the Field.

Aubrey Cooley: Pre-Preliminary Free Skate, Preliminary Free.

Bridgette Silva: Intermediate Moves in the Field.

Bries Palmer: Pre-Preliminary Moves in the Field.

Camille Embree: Juvenile Moves in the Field.

Clara Gvozdas: Novice Moves in the Field, Ten-Fox Dance, Willow Waltz Dance (with honors).

Daphne Achilles: Rocker Foxtrot Dance with Honors.

Elli Siegel: Preliminary Moves in the Field.

Georgia Achilles: Juvenile Free Skate.

Hadley Vandenberg: Juvenile Moves in the Field, Pre-Juvenile Free Skate.

Hannah McEntee: Fourteenstep Dance (with honors), Juvenile Free Skate (with honors), Novice Moves in the Field.

Isabella Ocampo: Cha Cha Dance, Juvenile Free Skate.

Jacqueline Cronin: Fourteenstep Dance.

Keaton Pate: Juvenile Free Skate, Juvenile Moves in the Field.

Kelly Kyle: Cha Cha Dance, Juvenile Moves in the Field.

Kenley Bozzuto: Juvenile Free Skate.

Liv Prew: Preliminary Moves in the Field (with honors).

Maeve Hansmeyer: Preliminary Moves in the Field.

Nina Viesturs: Juvenile Moves in the Field.

Ruby Campbell: Cha Cha Dance.

Vivian Smith: Preliminary Moves in the Field (with honors).

