Twenty-two Sun Valley Figure Skating Club skaters passed test during the Feb. 2020 test session.
Names of skaters are listed, with the tests they passed:
Ashlyn Brown: Foxtrot with Honors, Novice Moves in the Field, Pre-Juvenile Free Skate (with honors).
Attie Stroebel: Juvenile Moves in the Field.
Aubrey Cooley: Pre-Preliminary Free Skate, Preliminary Free.
Bridgette Silva: Intermediate Moves in the Field.
Bries Palmer: Pre-Preliminary Moves in the Field.
Camille Embree: Juvenile Moves in the Field.
Clara Gvozdas: Novice Moves in the Field, Ten-Fox Dance, Willow Waltz Dance (with honors).
Daphne Achilles: Rocker Foxtrot Dance with Honors.
Elli Siegel: Preliminary Moves in the Field.
Georgia Achilles: Juvenile Free Skate.
Hadley Vandenberg: Juvenile Moves in the Field, Pre-Juvenile Free Skate.
Hannah McEntee: Fourteenstep Dance (with honors), Juvenile Free Skate (with honors), Novice Moves in the Field.
Isabella Ocampo: Cha Cha Dance, Juvenile Free Skate.
Jacqueline Cronin: Fourteenstep Dance.
Keaton Pate: Juvenile Free Skate, Juvenile Moves in the Field.
Kelly Kyle: Cha Cha Dance, Juvenile Moves in the Field.
Kenley Bozzuto: Juvenile Free Skate.
Liv Prew: Preliminary Moves in the Field (with honors).
Maeve Hansmeyer: Preliminary Moves in the Field.
Nina Viesturs: Juvenile Moves in the Field.
Ruby Campbell: Cha Cha Dance.
Vivian Smith: Preliminary Moves in the Field (with honors).
