Sun Valley Community School sixth-grade students Ashlyn Brown and Hannah McEntee passed their U.S. Figure Skating Senior Moves in the Field tests during a Jan. 9 test session at Sun Valley Skating Center.
It was noteworthy, since Brown and McEntee became the youngest club members to have accomplished the Senior Moves in the Field standard. Only 3 percent of all tests passed are at the senior level each year.
The two skaters are coached by Natalia Irvine and Anita Hartshorn.
Here is a list of tests passed by Sun Valley Figure Skating Club members Jan. 9:
Hannah McEntee: Senior Moves in the Field, Intermediate Solo Free Dance, European Waltz, Pre-Silver Dance Test. Minnie Webster: Preliminary Free Skate. Emerald Klepser: Intermediate Solo Free Dance. Emma Lurie: Pre-Preliminary Free Skate. Tess Lightner: Pre-Juvenile Moves in the Field.
Mattelyn Embree: Novice Solo Free Dance. Clara Gvozdas: Junior Solo Free Dance, European Waltz, Pre-Silver Dance Test. Ruby Campbell: Juvenile Moves in the Field. Maeve Hansmeyer: Pre-Juvenile Free Skate. Michele Goedde: Adult Paso Doble 21+.
Nina Viesturs: Rhythm Blues, Canasta Tango, Preliminary Dance Test. Hadley Vandenberg: Preliminary Dance Test, Rhythm Blues, Canasta Tango. Julie Shoemaker: Pre-Preliminary Moves in the Field, Preliminary Moves in the Field, Pre-Juveniles Moves in the Field, Juvenile Moves in the Field.
Isabella Ocampo: Novice Moves in the Field, Intermediate Solo Free Dance. Stella St. George: Pre-Juvenile Moves in the Field. Attie Stroebel-Haft: Intermediate Solo Free Dance. Kenley Bozzuto: Novice Moves in the Field.
Ashlyn Brown: Senior Moves in the Field, Intermediate Solo Free Dance, European Waltz, Pre-Silver Dance Test. Jaysa Bozzuto: Quickstep, Starlight Waltz, Pre-Gold Dance Test. Georgia Achilles: European Waltz. Margaret Bailey: Juvenile Free Skate, Juvenile Solo Free Dance. Camille Armeen: Pre-Juvenile Moves in the Field.
