Sun Valley Figure Skating Club home members passed their U.S. Figure Skating Senior/Gold Tests in July.
A total of 24 skaters passed their tests.
In the Senior Moves in the Field test, Alex Stuessi, Alyssa Krenz, Anabel Viesturs, Ashlyn Brown, Clara Gvozdas, Clare King, Daphne Achilles, Grace Cleveland, Grace Hoffman, Hannah McEntee, Jaysa Bozutto, Joseph Conn, Katie Peters, Kayla Carrigan, Lauren Farr, Madda Mourier-Floyd, Marianne Brehmer, Natalia Irvine, Nicole Pratt, Sheldon Gentling and Valerie Ward all passed their tests.
Conn, Carrigan, Farr and Pratt also passed their Senior Free Skate Test
Ashley Clark passed her Senior Pattern Dance and the Senior Solo Ree Dance.
Also in the Senior Pattern Dance, Hoffman, Bozzuto, Irvine, Kelsey Bates and Lisa-Marie Allen passed.
Irvine also passed in the Senior Solo Free Dance along with Viesturs, Achilles, Cleveland, Gentling and Ward.
