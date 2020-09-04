Sun Valley Figure Skating members passed a series of tests Aug. 2, Aug. 29-30 at Sun Valley Skating Center.
Test co-chairs were Jen Embree and Sadie Kyle.
Officials and judges were SVFSC member Charlene Tagas, SVFSC associate members Anita Conrad and Betsy Hauk, plus David Hold, Jeanie Pauli, Leslie Homer, Mary Ann Wilcox, Nina Peterson, Vicky Elizondo and Wendy Guentner.
Results follow:
Ashley Clark: Senior Solo Free Dance. Ruby Campbell: Pre-Juvenile Free Skate. Mattelyn Embree: Novice Moves in the Field, Intermediate Free Skate. Clara Gvozdas: Novice Solo Free Dance, Fourteenstep. Maeve Hansmeyer: Preliminary Free Skate, Pre-Preliminary Free Skate, Pre-Juvenile Moves in the Field. Alexandra Heidel: Pre-Preliminary Moves in the Field.
Kelly Kyle: Juvenile Free Skate, Pre-Juvenile Free Skate, Swing Dance, Intermediate Moves in the Field, Fiesta Tango, Hickory Hoedown, Pre-Bronze Dance Test. Minnie Webster: Preliminary Moves in the Field. Eliza Zimmer: Preliminary Free Skate. Josie Sarchett: Intermediate Moves in the Field.
Emerald Klepser: Juvenile Free Skate, Intermediate Moves in the Field. Hannah McEntee: Junior Moves in the Field, Intermediate Free Skate, Foxtrot. Emma Lurie: Preliminary Moves in the Field. Aubrey Swendsen: Preliminary Moves in the Field, Pre-Preliminary Moves in the Field. Nina Viesturs: Juvenile Free Skate. Anabel Viesturs: Senior Solo Free Dance.
Hadley Vandenberg: Intermediate Moves in the Field, Dutch Waltz. Kesley Bates: Kilian, Blues, Paso Doble. Valerie Ward: Senior Solo Free Dance. Anna Yuras: Juvenile Moves in the Field, Intermediate Moves in the Field. Camille Embree: Intermediate Moves in the Field. Isabella Ocampo: Fiesta Tango, Pre-Bronze Dance Test.
Jaysa Bozzuto: Kilian, Blues, Paso Doble, American Waltz, Silver Dance Test, Novice Free Skate. Georgia Achilles: Novice Moves in the Field, Intermediate Free Skate. Ashlyn Brown: Juvenile Free Skate, Junior Moves in the Field, Intermediate Pair. Hanna Bailey: Intermediate Moves in the Field. Margaret Bailey: Juvenile Moves in the Field.
Liv Prew: Preliminary Free Skate. Elli Siegel: Preliminary Free Skate. Vivian Smith: Preliminary Free Skate. Stella St. George: Preliminary Free Skate.
Other SVFSC tests passed:
Senior Moves in the Field
Alex Stuessi, Alyssa Krenz, Anabel Viesturs, Clare King, Daphne Achilles, Grace Cleveland, Grace Hoffman, Jaysa Bozzuto, Joseph Conn, Katie Peters, Kayla Carrigan, Lauren Farr, Madda Mourier-Floyd, Marianne Brehmer, Natalia Irvine, Nicole Pratt, Sheldon Gentling, Valerie Ward.
Senior Free Skate
Joseph Conn, Kayla Carrigan, Lauren Farr, Nicole Pratt.
Senior Pattern Dance
Ashley Clark, Grace Hoffman, Lisa-Marie Allen, Natalia Irvine.
Senior Solo Free Dance
Anabel Viesturs, Ashley Clark, Daphne Achilles, Grace Cleveland, Natalia Irvine, Sheldon Gentling, Valerie Ward.
