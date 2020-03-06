Enjoying a late-season winning boost, top-seeded Sun Valley Auto Club/Grumpy’s is taking the favorite role into next week’s 39th annual Gund Cup men’s hockey tournament at Sun Valley Skating Center.
Auto Club/Grumpy’s (9-2-1) dispatched No. 4-seeded Atkinsons’/Sawtooth Brewery 5-2 in Tuesday’s regular-season finale of the Sun Valley A Hockey League season. Vilnis Nikolaisons tallied a three-goal hat trick for the winners.
Sinjin Thomas and John McGuone added goals for Auto Club, assists credited to John Stevens (2) and Harry Weekes. Grumpy’s led 3-1 after two periods and cruised to victory.
Charlie Evans and Bob Mollineaux scored for Atkinsons’, with assists going to Peter Atkinson and Nick Curry.
SV Auto Club/Grumpy’s and Atkinsons’/Sawtooth Brewery (2-10-0) meet again in a Gund Cup semi-final game Tuesday, March 10 at 8 p.m. at Sun Valley Skating Center.
It will be preceded at 6:45 p.m. by another semi-final game between No. 2 Lefty’s (7-5-0) and No. 3 Yoga (5-6-1).
Yoga defeated Lefty’s 3-2 in Tuesday’s other regular-season finale at Sun Valley.
Danny Gariepy, Blake Jenson and Scott Winkler accounted for the Yoga goals, with assists going to Tate Mills (2) and Mark Belanger.
Jeff Conover (1 assist) and Travis Amick had Lefty’s goals, assists to Danny Ward (2) and Ryan Kolquist.
Lefty’s and Grumpy’s clashed in a memorable Gund Cup title game last March—Lefty’s winning 5-4 in triple overtime. Grumpy’s last won the Gund Cup in 2018, and will be aiming for its fourth tournament title in eight seasons.
The Gund Cup championship game matching the winners of Tuesday’s semi-finals is scheduled for Thursday, March 12 at 7 p.m. at Sun Valley Skating Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In