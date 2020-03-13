Sun Valley Auto Club/Grumpy’s is riding a six-game winning streak.
But watch out for Yoga next week when the 39th annual Gund Cup tournament championship is held at Sun Valley Skating Center for the Sun Valley A Hockey League.
No. 1 Auto Club/Grumpy’s (10-2-1) claimed the second berth in Monday’s Gund Cup title match with a lopsided 7-2 win over No. 4 Atkinsons’/Sawtooth Brewery (2-11-0) in Tuesday’s semi-final nightcap on resort ice.
John McGuone (4 goals) and John Stevens (3 goals, 2 assists) each notched hat tricks. Other assists went to Vilnis Nikolaisons (4), Zak Greenawalt (2), Kevin Bullock and Harry Weekes.
Peter Atkinson and Tony Martin scored for Atkinsons’, Nick Curry getting two assists.
Last year’s Gund Cup runner-up Grumpy’s last sipped from the cup in 2018, and will be aim for its fourth tournament title in eight seasons.
They’ll have a battle with Yoga (6-6-1), which has won five of its last seven games fueled by a 5-0 shutout win over Grumpy’s on Jan. 28.
Last year’s Gund Cup winner Lefty’s bowed out of contention Tuesday in the preliminary semi-final contest won by Yoga 5-3 on Clint Lightner’s game winner, his second goal. Mark Belanger’s empty-netter finalized the score at 5-3.
No. 2-seeded Lefty’s (7-6) led 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 on goals by Steve Inman, Ryan Kolquist and Dustin Pierce.
Yoga fought back each time for 1-1, 2-2 and 3-3 ties. It wasn’t until Lightner’s deciding goal that No. 3 Yoga led.
Goalies Billy Cook of Yoga and James Moskos of Lefty’s were both splendid in what was a great game.
Other Yoga goals came from Brad Dredge and Scott Winkler, assists going to Zac Crist, Blake Jenson and Max Kwok. Assisting for Lefty’s were Jeff Conover, Craig Maxwell and Danny Ward.
The Gund Cup championship game matching the winners of Tuesday’s semi-finals is scheduled for Monday, March 16 at 7 p.m. at Sun Valley Skating Center. The winner will have a taste of Timmy Appleton’s Crown Royal whiskey that goes to the champions.
Yoga, the most venerable franchise in the league, having competed since 1982, last won the Gund Cup in 2017 by a 5-2 score over Atkinsons’/Sawtooth Brewery. Yoga also won the Cup in 2014, 5-2 over Auto Club/Grumpy’s.
