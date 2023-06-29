Surf's up: Hailey squad wins in Ogden

The 2010 Idaho Surf Hailey soccer team won took first place at the Ogden Peaks Classic in Ogden, Utah, from June 21-24. Pictured from left to right, Yandel Colis, Max Escobar, Coach Juan Salamanca, Bladimir Perez, Andres Moya, Anthony Murillo, Ignacio Villa, Raul Chavez, Miguel Corona, Dylan Figueroa, Yovany Hurtado and Everette Heugly. Oisin O’Reilly is not pictured.
