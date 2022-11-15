Surf 12-13@

The Idaho Surf Hailey 2012-13 team won the Boise-Timber Thorns Fall Classic. They defeated North Boise (4-0), Albion (5-2), Idaho Rush (2-1) and SVSC (2-1) in the final. Top, from left, coach Luis Valladares, Elio Ceja, Jair Perez, Abram Gil, Jonathan Gomez, Raul Zuniga, Gael Castro, and Christopher Ortega. Bottom, from left, Jonathan Reyes, Noe Hurtado, Max Gomez, Victor Tamayo, Isaak Monjaras and Alexander Bravo. Not pictured is Jake Blacker.

