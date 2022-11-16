Surf 09-10@
Courtesy photo

Idaho Surf Hailey 2009-10 team finished second in the Boise-Timber Thorns Fall Classic. The Surf tied Rush and Inferno Liga, defeated Inferno Copa, then lost to Inferno Liga in the final. From left, coach Luis Monjaras, Dylan Figueroa, Ignacio Pina, Ivan Reyes, Vladimir Gomez, Noah Monjaras, Markus Garcia, Alejandro Romero, Skip Ayllon, Anthony Murillo, Antonio Serrato, Wyatt Gilmour and Elian Servin. Not pictured is Oisin O’Reilly. Courtesy photo

