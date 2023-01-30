Suns win in Salmon

The SVYH 19U team won another tournament, this one Jan. 28-29 at the iconic Salmon outdoor rink, playing in heavy snow and cold, single digit conditions.
The Suns battled Idaho Falls again in the finals, winning after overtime and a shootout, 3-2. The team hosts a tournament at the Campion Ice House. Senior night will be at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. The Suns won their first two games by a combined 14-0, before a 2-2 tie with Boise.
Front row, from left, Charlotte Andrews, Lizzie Lipman, Laura Daves (co-captain), Grendel Sprong (co-captain), Avery Burrell, Amanda Dunn (assistant captain), and coach Bill Sprong; back, coach Jen Embree, coach Bryan Burrell, Kenly Bozutto, Julia Sinnamon, Sadie Rector, Maddie Jessen, Devon McAvoy (assistant captain), Mattie Embree, Kendell Felker, Karly Johnston, Makinzie Nelson, and head coach Kaly Spilhaus.
