22-12-07-sv-suns-roland (8 of 10).jpg (copy)

Chad O'Brien holds off a Bozeman defender earlier this season.

 Roland Lane

The Sun Valley Suns men’s hockey team improved to 6-0 with 4-3 and 6-3 victories over the McCall Mountaineers Friday and Saturday at McCall’s Manchester Ice and Event Centre.

Forward Chad O’Brien, assisted by defenseman Ben Barton, scored the eventual game-winning goal to break a 3-3 deadlock with just 31 seconds left in the second period Friday on McCall ice. It came on the power play after the Suns had jumped ahead early 3-0 in the first.

Also scoring in the 4-3 Suns triumph were Nick Curry, Justin Taylor and Jack Stevens. Suns goalie Matt Cooper (33 saves) was alert because McCall outshot the Suns 36-18 including 10-3 in the final stanza.

Load comments