The Sun Valley Suns men’s hockey team improved to 6-0 with 4-3 and 6-3 victories over the McCall Mountaineers Friday and Saturday at McCall’s Manchester Ice and Event Centre.
Forward Chad O’Brien, assisted by defenseman Ben Barton, scored the eventual game-winning goal to break a 3-3 deadlock with just 31 seconds left in the second period Friday on McCall ice. It came on the power play after the Suns had jumped ahead early 3-0 in the first.
Also scoring in the 4-3 Suns triumph were Nick Curry, Justin Taylor and Jack Stevens. Suns goalie Matt Cooper (33 saves) was alert because McCall outshot the Suns 36-18 including 10-3 in the final stanza.
Saturday night, McCall’s 23-year-old hotshot Dominic Dumas from Univ. of Massachusetts-Dartmouth scored a three-goal hat trick to end his weekend with five goals overall.
But the Suns managed a four-goal second period with “George Jacket” winner Jack Stevens scoring two of the goals—his power play tally midway through the period breaking a 2-2 tie and sending the Suns on their way 6-3. Cooper made 31 saves.
Nick Curry added two goals along with singles off the sticks of Justin Taylor and Mike Curry Saturday.
The Suns were a little shorthanded, so head coach Ryan Enrico and Suns veteran John Stevens suited up and skated for the visiting team. John Stevens also had a few shifts with his son Jack Stevens on Saturday for a rare father-son Suns combination.
Indeed, player/coach Enrico and John Stevens comprised a forward line with current Suns forward Taylor Rothgeb that with a combined age of 129 years might have been the oldest-ever Suns line in competition.
John Barth of the Mountaineers said about the weekend series, “We played with the Suns, but Sun Valley is more skilled.”
The two teams meet again for a New Year’s weekend series Friday and Saturday, Dec. 30-31, at Hailey’s Campion Ice House. Barth said the Mountaineers will travel to Hailey with a young squad of 25-to-28 year olds, many boasting previous experience with Idaho Junior Steelheads.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In