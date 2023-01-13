If Sun Valley Suns hockey players learned anything from playing two games against first-time visitor Wilmington (Delaware) Wheels last January, it was the Suns must do a better job scoring the first goals of the period.
Wilmington swept the Suns 4-3 and 5-3 last year at Campion Ice House. The Wheels scored the first goal in five of the six periods, and then relied on sturdy goalie Matt Tendler to preserve the early leads. He stopped 76 of 82 Suns shots.
Tendler is back in the net as the Wheels return to Campion for a two-game series with the Suns on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13-14. Game times are 7:15 p.m. each night. The weekend benefit is NAMI.
Outscoring opponents 50-19, including 16-2 in the first periods of its games since December, Sun Valley (8-0) is undefeated this season behind its own outstanding goalie, Matt Cooper (2.13 goals-against, having stopped 267 of 284 shots to date). His record over two seasons is 15-1.
Six of the 15 players on the Wilmington roster played their college hockey for the Neumann University Knights, an NCAA Division III program in its 25th season in Aston, Pennsylvania, near Philadelphia. Even though they were shorthanded last year with just 12 players, they out-pointed the Suns 21-13 on the sheet.
Tendler, 34, who played junior hockey in the Central Canada Hockey League, played four seasons for Neumann from 2008-12 with a 2.75 goals-against and 19 wins putting him at No. 4 on the all-time Neumann list for goalies. Then, Tendler was Neumann’s head coach for two seasons with a winning record from 2015-17.
New players coming to Idaho for the Wheels include Trinity College alum Nick Polsinelli, 26, a forward, and Penn State’s Rich O’Brien, 31, a defenseman. Neumann University alums include defenseman Jake Slimm, forward Zach Lazzaro (two goals last year) along with forwards Mike Cauley and Janko Mamrilla.
Wheels forward Jeff Corey, 39, scored 48 goals for the University of Vermont from 2002-06 and also played in Europe along with the ECHL. UMass-Boston defenseman Garrett Gallagher, 28, also scored two Wheels goals in 2022 at Campion.
“We have a handful of guys with some level of pro experience,” said Wheels defenseman Ken Trentowski, 34, the Avon Old Farms alum who played 93 games for Yale University from 2007-11 and one season, 2013, with the Boise-based Idaho Steelheads minor league hockey squad.
“We are looking forward to coming back to Sun Valley for our second year in a row,” he said. “We had a blast last year playing in front of fans and putting on what we thought were two very competitive games. The opportunity to bring our Wilmington team back out to Sun Valley was an easy sell for our guys, and we look forward to the weekend.
“Coming off our trip last January in Sun Valley, the Wheels won the Mid Atlantic Senior A League (MASHL) for the first time. We are fortunately able to bring out a few more bodies this year that were unable to attend last year due to COVID, so hopefully us older guys can keep up for two straight games.” ￼
