Suns Hockey

Jack Stevens celebrates a goal after deflecting a shot from Sean O’Grady into the back of the net on Friday, Dec. 31. The Suns swept the Mountaineers to run their record to 8-0.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

If Sun Valley Suns hockey players learned anything from playing two games against first-time visitor Wilmington (Delaware) Wheels last January, it was the Suns must do a better job scoring the first goals of the period.

Wilmington swept the Suns 4-3 and 5-3 last year at Campion Ice House. The Wheels scored the first goal in five of the six periods, and then relied on sturdy goalie Matt Tendler to preserve the early leads. He stopped 76 of 82 Suns shots.

Tendler is back in the net as the Wheels return to Campion for a two-game series with the Suns on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13-14. Game times are 7:15 p.m. each night. The weekend benefit is NAMI.

