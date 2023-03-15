23-03-01-sun-valley-suns-roland-9 (8)

Suns defenseman Mike Curry plays defense against Holy Cross’s Erik Vos during a game last month at the Campion Ice House.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Linemates Nick Curry and Max Tardy highlighted the top-scoring weekend of the 2022-23 season for the Sun Valley Suns Senior A men’s hockey team during their March 10-11 weekend trip to Breckenridge, Colorado, for two games against the Vipers.

Curry scored five goals over two games, including the first Suns hat trick of the season. Tardy finished with six assists as the Suns outscored the Breckenridge Vipers 12-2 on Friday night and 10-2 on Saturday at Stephen C. West Arena.

Head coach Ryan Enrico’s Suns (19-3) stretched their current winning streak to five games and neared the 20-win milestone with two games left to play.

