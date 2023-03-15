Linemates Nick Curry and Max Tardy highlighted the top-scoring weekend of the 2022-23 season for the Sun Valley Suns Senior A men’s hockey team during their March 10-11 weekend trip to Breckenridge, Colorado, for two games against the Vipers.
Curry scored five goals over two games, including the first Suns hat trick of the season. Tardy finished with six assists as the Suns outscored the Breckenridge Vipers 12-2 on Friday night and 10-2 on Saturday at Stephen C. West Arena.
Head coach Ryan Enrico’s Suns (19-3) stretched their current winning streak to five games and neared the 20-win milestone with two games left to play.
“Great weekend,” said Enrico. “As usual a laugh a minute.”
Friday night, the Suns exploded for four goals in four minutes during the first period and finished the 12-2 victory with nine goal scorers topped by Nick Curry’s three. Steve McCall also had two goals and Tardy provided four assists.
Goalie Matt Cooper (17-2, 2.82 goals against) made 23 saves as the Suns pelted the two Vipers goaltenders with 55 shots. Defenseman Mike Curry scored a power play goal.
First-year goalie Tripp Hutchinson (22 saves) earned his second win of the campaign in Saturday’s 10-2 rout.
“Tripp played really well, as did Coop the night before,” said Enrico.
Dylan Shamburger and defenseman Stephan Inman each scored twice.
Breckenridge Vipers fell to 5-11-1 on their Senior A season, which continues March 17-18 at home against the McCall Mountaineers from Idaho.
Team awards presented by Suns alumni after the Breckenridge sweep were the “George Jacket” given to Shawn Aicher and the “Cub’s Cap” to Jimmy “Beets” Johnson for their behind-the-scene efforts in giving the Suns “the NHL treatment” during the Colorado trip, Enrico said.
Check the Breckenridge game summaries and updated Suns season statistics at mt.express.com.
The Suns wind up a successful season on the ice and in attendance when the Moon Mountain Moons from the Boston, Mass. area arrive for two St. Patrick’s Day weekend games Friday and Saturday, March 17-18 at Campion Ice House.
Higher Ground is the benefit during what’s being called the “Eclipse Bowl” for the Suns-Moons encounter. Opening faceoffs are 7:15 p.m. each night. The Moons last visited Campion Dec. 10-11, 2021, with the Suns winning a pair of high-scoring games 9-4 and 9-5.
The Suns spectator season tally is 8,146 for 16 home games to date, averaging 509 a game. Biggest crowds were 1,500 for the New Year’s weekend games with McCall, and 1,311 for the January dates with East Coast Gutter Snipes.
SUNS HOCKEY SUMMARY
Friday, MARCH 10, 2023
Suns 12, Vipers 2
Sun Valley Suns 5.................... 3................ 4................... 12
Breckenridge Vipers 1.................... 1................ 0.................... 2
FIRST PERIOD—(1) SV, Nick Curry 22 (Max Tardy), 5:33. (2) SV, Dylan Shamburger 9 (Justin Taylor), 6:29. (3) SV, D.J. Robinson 7 (Tardy, Nick Curry), 9:05. (4) SV, Steve McCall 3 (Robinson), 9:48. (5) Breckenridge, Justin Elmore 3 (Anthony Gallo), 17:32, shorthanded goal. (6) SV, Mike Curry 8 (Marty Flichel), 18:08, power play goal.
SECOND PERIOD—(7) SV, Stephan Inman 4 (Robinson, Taylor), 3:49. (8) Breckenridge, Luke Noble 7 (Cody Wilson), 5:09. (9) SV, Nick Curry 23 (Tardy), 12:54. (10) SV, Parker Weekes 8 (Tardy), 16:19.
THIRD PERIOD—(11) SV, Taylor 15 (unassisted), 10:55. (12) SV, Nick Curry 24 (Weekes), 13:23, power play and hat trick goal. (13) SV, Tardy 12 (Nick Curry, Weekes), 17:35. (14) SV, McCall 4 (Derek Grimes), 19:00.
SHOTS ON GOAL—Sun Valley 19-18-18 for 55; Breckenridge 10-5-10 for 25.
GOALIES—Sun Valley, Matt Cooper (23 saves, 17-2 record); Breckenridge, JR Engelbert (first 2 periods, 29 saves) and Shane Papich (third period, 14 saves).
OFFICIALS—Randy Gill and Geoff Palmer.
NOTES—The three Suns’ forward lines for the weekend were Parker Weekes-Max Tardy-Nick Curry, D.J. Robinson-Justin Taylor-Dylan Shamburger, Taylor Rothgeb-Derek Grimes-Steve McCall. The six Suns defensemen tonight were Mike Curry-Marty Flichel, Stephan Inman-Drew Tallet, Ben Barton-Kyle Caddo……..Playing on defense for the Suns tonight and giving the visitors three defensive pairs was Denver hockey player Drew Tallet, 31, from Manchester, Mass., who skated in 81 games for Trinity College in Connecticut from 2011-15………Suns coach Ryan Enrico was grateful for the air transportation to Breckenridge and for the upscale ski resort lodging, and he also gave thanks in particular to Bigwood Golf Course’s Shawn Aicher and former New York Rangers/Boston Bruins equipment manager Jimmy “Beets” Johnson, the father of first-year Suns forward Parker Weekes. Enrico said, “They gave the boys the NHL treatment as far as setting up the locker room, and they packed all the boys’ gear Thursday morning so it could all dry after practice Wednesday night. They spoiled the boys.”……..
Saturday, MARCH 11, 2023
Suns 10, Vipers 2
Sun Valley Suns 3.................... 3................ 4................... 10
Breckenridge Vipers 0.................... 1................ 1.................... 2
FIRST PERIOD—(1) SV, Dylan Shamburger 10 (Mike Curry, Marty Flichel), 15:01. (2) SV, Shamburger 11 (Justin Taylor, D.J. Robinson), 18:27, power play goal. (3) SV, Nick Curry 25 (Flichel), 19:59.
SECOND PERIOD—(4) Breckenridge, Mike Ivory (Garret Bailey, Hank Kasch), 2:30. (5) SV, Parker Weekes 9 (Nick Curry), 8:31. (6) SV, Taylor 16 (Robinson), 17:56. (7) SV, Derek Grimes 4 (Steve McCall, Taylor Rothgeb), 18:15.
THIRD PERIOD—(8) Breckenridge, Tommy Mines 4 (Anthony Gallo), 0:24. (9) SV, Stephan Inman 5 (Max Tardy, Nick Curry), 1:15. (10) SV, Robinson 8 (Tardy, Nick Curry), 5:03. (11) SV, Inman 6 (Weekes), 7:47. (12) SV, Rothgeb 4 (Grimes), 14:24.
SHOTS ON GOAL—Sun Valley 22-15-9 for 46; Breckenridge 6-11-7 for 24.
GOALIES—Sun Valley, Tripp Hutchinson (22 saves, 2-1 record); Breckenridge, JR Engelbert (2 1/2 periods, 34 saves) and Shane Papich (2 saves).
OFFICIALS—Randy Gill and Geoff Palmer.
NOTES—The last time the Suns played the Vipers was Jan. 10-11, 2020 at Campion Ice House in Hailey, when the Suns swept Breckenridge 5-2 and 10-1……….For the weekend, the Suns outshot the Vipers 101-49, outscored the home team 22-4 and out-pointed Breckenridge 51-9 on the scoresheet…..Leading the Suns scoring parade with 21 of the 51 points was the forward line of Parker Weekes (2 goals, 5 points), Max Tardy (6 assists, 7 points) and Nick Curry (4 goals, 5 assists for a weekend-high 9 points…….Nick Curry’s 3-goal hat trick Friday was the first Suns hat trick of the season…..The Suns picked up only 2 penalty minutes over the 120 minutes covering 2 games. The visitors were 3-for-10 on the power play……..This winter’s 19-3 Suns record compares favorably with the 20-2 Suns team of 2019-20. Offensively, the current Suns have outscored the 2020 team through 22 games by a 141-126 margin. Total penalty minutes is a major difference. This year, the Suns have 166 penalty minutes to 186 for opponents. In 2020 through 22 games, the Suns had 292 penalty minutes to 320 for opponents. Nick Curry (16 goals, 32 assists for 48 points in 20 games) and Max Tardy (25 goals, 18 points for 43 points in 19 games) were the 2019-20 Suns scoring leaders. This year, Nick Curry has a team-high 25 goals and 24 assists for 49 points in 22 games, while Tardy has 12 goals and 19 assists for 31 points in just 14 games……..Justin Taylor is drawing closer to earning the No. 25 spot on the all-time Suns scoring list. Taylor has 94 goals and 89 assists for 183 points. Luke Smith is No. 25 with 185 points and Paul Baranzelli is No. 26 at 184…….D.J. Robinson (42 goals, 53 assists for 95 points) is nearing the 100-point milestone for his Suns career…..The Suns have now played 1,071 games over 48 seasons with a 735-307-29 all-time mark……..
2022-23 Sun Valley Suns statistics
19-3 overall: 14-2 home, 5-1 away
PLAYER..................GAMES......GOALS.........AST.......PTS.......PMIN
Nick Curry...................22.............25................24.........49.......... 8.0
Mike Curry...................22..............8................25..........33..........20.0
Justin Taylor.................22.............16...............15..........31............6.0
Max Tardy....................14..............12...............19..........31............2.0
DJ Robinson................16................8................14..........22..........12.0
Dylan Shamburger.......22...............11................9...........20..........11.0
Spencer Brendel..........14................7................13..........20............6.0
Parker Weekes............20.................9................10.........19..........18.0
Chad O’Brien...............16.................6................10..........16.........14.0
Marty Flichel.................14................3................13...........16...........6.0
Kyle Mitsunaga............18................. 9................6............15...........8.0
Stephen Inman............16.................6.................5...........11..........15.0
Jack Stevens................11.................6..................5...........11...........2.0
Derek Grimes...............19.................4..................7............11..........0.0
Doug Yeates.................15.................2.................6.............8...........4.0
Taylor Rothgeb...........10...................4.................3.............7............6.0
Niels McMahon............13..................1..................6.............7............8.0
Sean O’Grady..............13.................0...................6.............6............0.0
Steve McCall................14.................4..................1..............5............4.0
Ben Barton...................22.................0..................4.............4............4.0
Kyle Caddo...................17.................0..................4.............4...........0.0
Trevor Thomas.............12..................0..................3.............3...........4.0
Matt Cooper.................19..................0..................2.............2...........2.0
Eric Demment...............8...................0..................1.............1............4.0
Charlie Evans................2..................0..................0.............0............0.0
Ryan Enrico...................2..................0..................0.............0............0.0
John Stevens................2..................0..................0.............0............0.0
Tripp Hutchinson..........3...................0..................0.............0............0.0
Drew Tallet....................1..................0..................0.............0............0.0
GOALTENDER......................GAMES.......GOALS........W-L.... AVG.
Matt Cooper..............................19...............54...........17-2......2.82
Tripp Hutchinson........................3................11.............2-1......3.67
James Moskos............................0.................0..............0-0......0.00
Shots—Matt Cooper 685, Tripp Hutchinson 95. Saves—Cooper 631, Hutchinson 84. Shootout shots—0. Shootout saves—0. Shootout goals allowed—0. Shutouts—0. Empty net goals—1.
BY PERIODS........1ST.........2ND.......3RD......OT..........TOT
Opposition...................16...............29.............20...........1...........66, 3.0
Sun Valley....................43................53............43............2........141, 6.4
INDIVIDUAL MARKS
Two-goal games (26)—Nick Curry 6, Max Tardy 3, Kyle Mitsunaga 3, Justin Taylor 2, Jack Stevens 2, Spencer Brendel 2, Dylan Shamburger 2, Stephen Inman 2, Parker Weekes 1, Mike Curry 1, Marty Flichel 1, Steve McCall 1.
Three-goal hat tricks (or more) (1)—Nick Curry 1.
Game-winning goals (3)—D.J. Robinson 1, Nick Curry 1, Mike Curry 1.
Power play goals (17-62, 27%)—Nick Curry 3, Mike Curry 3, Max Tardy 2, Justin Taylor 2, Chad O’Brien 2, Jack Stevens 2, Steve McCall 1, Stephen Inman 1, Dylan Shamburger 1.
Penalty shot goals—0.
Power play goals (opposition): 6-60, 10%.
Suns shorthanded goals (3)—Max Tardy 1, Nick Curry 1, Justin Taylor 1.
Shorthanded goals (opposition): 4.
Season penalty minutes: SV 166, opponents 186.
GAME RESULTS
Total record: 19-3
Suns record in 1-goal games: 5-1
Record in overtime: 2-1
Games scoring 9 or more goals: 4
Games scoring 7 or more goals: 10
Winning streaks: 10 games, 5 games
Losing streaks: 1 game.
Game results
December 2 (H).............................. Sun Valley 12, Bozeman Stingers 3
December 3 (H)................................ Sun Valley 8, Bozeman Stingers 2
December 9 (H)....................... Sun Valley 8, Scottsdale Desert Dogs 3
December 10 (H)............ Sun Valley 3, Scottsdale Desert Dogs 2 (OT)
December 16 (A)......................... Sun Valley 4, McCall Mountaineers 3
December 17 (A)......................... Sun Valley 6, McCall Mountaineers 3
December 30 (H)......................... Sun Valley 2, McCall Mountaineers 1
December 31 (H)......................... Sun Valley 7, McCall Mountaineers 2
January 13 (H)................................. Sun Valley 4, Wilmington Wheels 1
January 14 (H)................................. Sun Valley 4, Wilmington Wheels 2
January 20 (H)...................... East Coast Gutter Snipes 6, Sun Valley 4
January 21 (H)...................... Sun Valley 6, East Coast Gutter Snipes 2
January 27 (A).................................. Sun Valley 6, Bozeman Stingers 3
January 28 (A)................................... Bozeman Stingers 5, Sun Valley 3
February 10 (H)......................... Sun Valley 11, McCall Mountaineers 3
February 11 (H)........................... Sun Valley 7, McCall Mountaineers 4
February 17 (H).................. Vermont Switchbacks 5, Sun Valley 4 (OT)
February 18 (H).................. Sun Valley 5, Vermont Switchbacks 4 (OT)
February 24 (H)................................ Sun Valley 7, Holy Cross Alumni 6
February 25 (H)................................ Sun Valley 8, Holy Cross Alumni 2
March 10 (A)................................ Sun Valley 12, Breckenridge Vipers 2
March 11 (A)................................ Sun Valley 10, Breckenridge Vipers 2
