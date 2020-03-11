The Sun Valley Suns senior men’s hockey team reached the 20-win milestone for the first time in 14 seasons Friday night with its 4-0 shutout win over Vermont Switchbacks at Hailey’s Campion Ice House.
Suns goalie Bobby Bowden (35 saves) posted his first career Suns shutout and collected his second assist of the season on pass that enabled rookie forward Augie Kuzara to unleash a burst of speed giving the Suns a 3-0 lead.
Kuzara (2 goals weekend, 6 goals in 6 Suns games) earned the “George Jacket” and veteran Suns defenseman Mike Curry answered a pre-game challenge by scoring the fourth and final goal on Switchbacks goalie Mike Peters late in the second period Friday.
Curry’s goal, on a great feed from the point by Derek Grimes, prompted laughter among the friendly rival teams because Peters had boasted beforehand that his ex-Suns teammate Curry “has never, and will never, score on me.”
Top Suns scorer Nick Curry (16 goals, 32 assists in 20 games) opened the scoring in the first period. Wing Spencer Brendel converted a centering pass from center Max Tardy as a spark to Sun Valley’s three-goal second period flurry.
“It was one of our best second periods all season,” said Suns coach John Burke, whose team was outshot 35-28.
Filled with Middlebury College hockey alums, the Switchbacks led by former Suns forward George Ordway bounced back in a big way Saturday—attacking the puck, crisply defending the Suns and scoring twice in each period for a 6-2 win that snapped the Suns nine-game winning streak.
“They’re a good team and they’re proud,” said Burke, recalling the 7-4 Switchbacks win on Saturday last year after a 6-2 Suns victory on Friday.
“They got great goaltending (40 saves from Middlebury’s Nick Bondurant) and they played well in the second and third periods (when the Suns outshot Vermont 31-14).”
Five different players scored Saturday for Vermont led by two goals from 2010-14 Middlebury forward Ben Wiggins, 28, from Cambridge, Mass. Suns killer Wiggins had the hat trick including a pair of power-play goals during the 7-4 Switchback victory in 2019.
Burke added, “Vermont was a good team for us to play now. You get into a comfortability when you’re winning, and you need to realize that you have to work for what you get.”
Check today’s Express Web site for Suns-Switchbacks game summaries and updated Suns season statistics.
Moose arrive Friday for Suns season finale
The Suns have already won the Black Diamond Hockey League season title and the Joe Casey Cup for a third straight year with their 14-0 league record. But the Moose have a chance to take the Casey Cup home this weekend.
“If we split the games this weekend, there will be a three-on-three overtime Saturday for the Cup,” said Burke. Plans call for a four-game series between the Suns and Moose each year with the winning team earning the King of the Mountain Cup.
Benefiting Hailey Ice, the Suns (20-2) and Moose (20-6) will face off Friday and Saturday, March 13-14 in Hailey.
Pre-sale of tickets begins today, Wednesday at 12 noon at PK’s Ski and Sports in Ketchum and will continue there through Friday at 3 p.m.
Opening face-offs are set for 7 p.m. each night, doors opening at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $10 adults, $5 for ages 10-18, and free for kids 9-and-under.
Suns 10-year captain Ryan Enrico has announced plans to retire after 17 seasons and 319 Suns games. Ironman Enrico has never played fewer than 13 games in any of his Suns seasons. He led the team in scoring twice and is No. 2 all-time in total goals (173) and No. 4 in total Suns scoring (381).
The Moose have something to prove this weekend after losing five of the last six games against the Suns including last year’s 6-5 (OT shootout) and 4-2 losses on Hailey ice. Jackson Hole still leads the 20-year series 47-34-1—dominating at home (27-12-1) while the Suns have a 22-20 edge on home ice.
Jackson Hole has won six straight games including last weekend’s 5-4 and 5-4 (OT) home sweep of a Vermont visiting squad. The Moose have scored 156 goals in 26 games, compared to Sun Valley’s 126 goals in 22 games.
Leading the Moose in scoring once again is Alaska’s A.J. Sanders (22 goals, 48 assists in 24 games). University of Minnesota-Duluth alum Drew Akins has 34 goals and 27 assists in just 16 Moose games.
Moose newcomer Jason Reese, 32, from Gresham, Ore. has provided a boost for coach Bob Carruth’s Jackson Hole bunch with 18 goals and 26 assists. Reese played six seasons in the Western Hockey League from 2003-09 including 55 goals and 163 points for the Tri-City Americans in 2007-09.
