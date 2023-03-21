Sun Valley Suns goalie Matt Cooper sang the national anthem on St. Patrick’s Day and went out and backstopped the deep Suns to a 6-2 victory over Boston Moon before 465 fans Friday night at Campion Ice House.

Cooper (35 saves) led another strong team effort in securing the 20th Suns win of the season against just three losses. The Suns showed outstanding depth on offense and defense with six different players scoring goals against Boston.

The Suns outshot the Moon 54-37 led by linemates Justin Taylor (one goal, two assists) and D.J. Robinson (one goal, two assists). Late in the third period, Suns defenseman Ben Barton tallied his first goal of the season on a fine centering pass from Kyle Caddo.

23-03-22-suns-hockey-roland-6.jpg

Sun Valley’s Dylan Shamberger and Boston’s Tucker White get tangled up in the boards during the Suns’ 6-2 victory on Friday, March 17.
23-03-22-sun-valley-suns-roland-23.jpg

Sun Valley’s Spencer Brendel takes the puck up ice during the Suns’ 6-2 victory over the Boston Moons on Friday, March 17.
