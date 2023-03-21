Sun Valley Suns goalie Matt Cooper sang the national anthem on St. Patrick’s Day and went out and backstopped the deep Suns to a 6-2 victory over Boston Moon before 465 fans Friday night at Campion Ice House.
Cooper (35 saves) led another strong team effort in securing the 20th Suns win of the season against just three losses. The Suns showed outstanding depth on offense and defense with six different players scoring goals against Boston.
The Suns outshot the Moon 54-37 led by linemates Justin Taylor (one goal, two assists) and D.J. Robinson (one goal, two assists). Late in the third period, Suns defenseman Ben Barton tallied his first goal of the season on a fine centering pass from Kyle Caddo.
First-year Suns forward Caddo, a great addition to this year’s team who had been seeking his first goal, could have easily taken his own shot on a slick bang-bang passing attack with Barton and center Marty Flichel. But Caddo gave it to Barton for the score.
“Everybody plays their part, it’s a tight knit group,” said leading scorer Nick Curry. “As deep of a team as we are, you don’t have to be nervous thinking you have to go out and do it all yourself. It takes the pressure off and makes us a better team.”
Goals by Taylor and Marty Flichel late in the first period erased an early 1-0 deficit. The Moon equalized 2-2 30 seconds into the second period, but the Suns answered with goals by Curry, Robinson and Dylan Shamburger making it 5-2 after two.
Curry’s team-leading 26th goal of the season was a tip on a blast from the point by veteran defenseman Eric Demment. Robinson and linemate Shamburger added goals stretching the lead which could have been bigger if not for the 23 saves of Moon goalie Ben Irwin down the stretch.
“We had a best lineup of the season for tonight’s game. Our depth is unbelievable,” said Suns coach Ryan Enrico. “We can roll with four lines all night. They do the little things. And against the good teams, that’s the way you win hockey games.”
Curry agreed that this year’s Suns team is a special group, one that stayed together through the pandemic and the loss of a full season of games and came out with renewed focus and some new blood this year after last year’s 13-7 campaign.
“We realized how special it is to play hockey with the Suns, and how much we missed it and the fans,” said Curry. “We said, let’s do this right. And everyone has contributed. It’s been phenomenal to be part of it.”
“This is the deepest roster we’ve had, talent wise, and we’ve gotten a shot of life, speed and youth with some young guys like Parker Weekes and Jack Stevens.
“We have a new coach in Ryan Enrico who’s in his second year. He harps on doing the little things right and being two-way players. There’s a little more of the Xs and the Os, and a focus on limiting turnovers. Offensively, it’s a matter of getting the puck deep and going to work.”
The Suns won Saturday's game, 6-1.
Check the March 29 edition of the Express for game summaries from the Suns and Moon two-game series, and final season Suns statistics.
