Due to persistent COVID-19 safety and health concerns, the soonest the Sun Valley Suns senior men’s hockey team will resume its game schedule is Feb. 26-27, Suns general manager and coach John Burke said Tuesday.
“We’ve gone from 24 games on our original schedule, down to 16 and now to a possible eight,” Burke said. “It’s too early to pull the plug on the season. We’re following the guidelines for Blaine County and the state. Right now, we can’t have fans.”
Burke added that there’s still a chance the Suns won’t play. He has been rearranging the Suns’ schedule and has arrived at eight possible games—at home with Vail (Colo.) Yeti Feb. 26-27, at home with Vermont Switchbacks March 5-6, at Jackson Hole (Wyo.) Moose March 12-13, and at home with Jackson Hole March 19-20.
Jackson Hole opened its 2020-21 season Nov. 6-7 with a 6-1 and 14-4 home sweep of Bozeman (Mont.) Stingers. The Moose haven’t played since, but have announced on their website a planned resumption of play Jan. 29-30 with Denver (Colo.) Leafs.
In November, Burke had hoped to open the delayed 2021 Suns season with a two-game home series against Bobby Farrelly’s East Coast Gutter Snipes on Jan. 22-23. That series has been canceled. So have February games with New York St. Nicks and Connecticut Bantam Beauties.
“No one wants to travel under these circumstances and put anyone in jeopardy,” Burke said. “I’ve found the theme has been universal—the guys are hesitant. They don’t want to play games without fans and under restrictions.
“We will get back on the ice, we just don’t know when,” he added. “Nothing is certain at this point. It’s been a crippling year for everybody. But we will come back full board with the best version of the Suns.”
Will Suns-Snipes face off in July?
Management of the Suns and Gutter Snipes have started discussions of a possible two-game hockey series between the two teams in late July, when Hailey’s Campion Ice House briefly reopens with the annual hockey camps there.
“Right now we’re just talking about it,” Burke said.
